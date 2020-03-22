Top officials in Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration say the city-parish has enough reserve funds to sustain operations and avoid drastic measures such as layoffs and furloughs due to the economic downturn expected from the coronavirus pandemic.

Administration officials say the city-parish has approximately $93 million in reserves and unassigned funds they can use to supplement the expected drops in sales tax revenues as the socializing restrictions the governor has ordered keep bars, restaurants and retailers pretty much shuttered — at least for the next month.

And the officials don't expect the downturn to have any effect on the $1 billion roads improvement plan MovEBR, which got underway this year, or the construction timeline for the city-parish's new psychiatric stabilization and detox center, the Bridge Center for Hope.

Of course that will likely change, they admit, should closures drag on for months.

"That's when my panic will come; when it's determined how long this will last," said Linda Hunt, the city-parish's finance director. "Every year, you never know what type of emergency situations could come up. That's why you have these reserve funds set aside. But we don't know enough yet to really assess long-term effects this could have."

Fifty-eight percent of the businesses in the region which the Baton Rouge Area Chamber surveyed last week said they expect revenues to be down "significantly to majorly" in the immediate future because of the pandemic.

The Economic Policy Institute has projected Louisiana stands to lose more than 70,000 jobs by summer in the private sector due to the actions to stem the spread of the coronavirus. And that's even with stimulus measures the federal government has promised.

So many people being out of work means less shopping and, in turn, decreased sales tax revenues for city-parish coffers.

The city-parish's $1 billion 2020 budget includes only a 1% growth rate, roughly $903,540, for sales tax revenue over the previous year. Hunt's office thinks that will soften the blow of sales tax revenues taking that sharp decline this spring since the officials didn't project spending based on an inflated boost in revenue.

But the temporary dip isn't expected to affect the rollout of MovEBR, which is funded through the voter-approved half-cent sales tax.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill said the impact will be minimal since the city-parish will likely recoup the lost revenue sometime over the 30-year time frame the tax will be levied on certain retail purchases.

The city-parish's Finance Department doesn't believe construction of the new mental health and detox facility will be impacted either since it's funded by a 1.5-mill property tax and not sales taxes.

And property taxes aren't paid until the end of the year, officials noted.

In the meantime, Hunt said, the city-parish has approximately $16 million in "rainy day" funds and another $8 million in unassigned revenue, giving them $24 million in total reserve funds in the General Fund.

The General Fund accounts for a little more than 31% of the total city-parish budget and generally covers the operations of the parish government and includes all revenues not dedicated for specific purposes.

Sales tax revenues account for approximately 60% of the General Fund's revenue source.

There's another $69 million in total funds in the city-parish's insurance reserve funds and other special revenue coffers, she said.

In total, Hunt said, the city-parish has approximately $93 million at its disposal to tide them over during the rough patch.

And they're optimistic they'll be able to replenish 75% of those funds through payments from the federal government as they normally would any time there's a state of emergency, like those with hurricanes and floods.

Hunt noted the 30-day deferral Broome gave local businesses to file their sales tax collections only means they'll be getting that revenue a little later than expected, but businesses will still be obligated to pay that revenue to the city-parish.

Hunt's team is also banking on things returning to normal by fall and many of the events and festivals that were postponed due to the outbreak of the virus are held later this year, creating the opportunity to recoup some of the projected sales tax revenue they'll lose in the months ahead.

"Will we completely bounce back? Doubtful," Hunt said.

The fact that the pandemic is occurring early in the budget year instead of later helps, Hunt said.

"We're usually dealing with this kind of stuff in August and September — during hurricane season," she said. "Then we're scrambling at the end of the year."

The parish's home rule charter also gives the mayor-president the authority to make cuts without the approval of the Metro Council to avoid a budget deficit.

"The mayor has shown she wants to do everything fiscally responsible as we can," said Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel. "We have the ability to respond to these types of situations. We feel comfortable right now because we have those reserve funds."