Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is pausing the state's reopening, keeping the current phase two rules in place for an additional 28 days in an effort to get a handle on spikes in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the state.
“We have seen the number of COVID cases and related hospitalizations increase across the state over the last number of days,” Edwards said at a press conference Monday.
"If we were doing a better job as a state collectively of adhering to those mitigation measures we would not be seeing the case growth we're seeing today," he added.
The move will keep the current level of restrictions in place, limiting occupancy at most establishments--like retailers, casinos, barber shops, restaurants, bars with food service and others--to 50%. Bars without food are limited to 25% capacity and a handful of businesses, like amusement parks and carnivals, are still closed.
Edwards is expected to issue a renewed proclamation Thursday ahead of the phase two order expiring. The order will largely mirror what is currently in place.
The decision comes as the state experiences rising cases and hospitalizations, in some regions at levels that have alarmed state officials.
In recent weeks, the state has seen cases rise as total testing has dipped slightly. While the greater New Orleans Region has fared better than others, Acadiana is among those seeing a dramatic surge in new cases.
The spikes are outpacing increased testing levels, which officials had previously used to explain a rising caseload. Gov. Edwards last week urged people to do a "gut check" on whether they've been following recommended precautions, like wearing a face mask and social distancing.
Louisiana began its phased reopening May 15, the date Edwards ended the stay-at-home order that had been in place since late March. The state experienced one of the fastest rises in cases in March and April, sparking concerns that hospitals would run out of beds and ventilators for patients.
After seeing a dramatic rise and almost equally dramatic fall in new cases and other metrics, the first phase of reopening allowed a limited number of businesses operate at 25% capacity. Phase two, which began June 5, opened more businesses and told businesses that remain closed they can submit plans to state regulators to possibly open in phase two or three.
Edwards has not yet revealed what phase three would entail. White House guidance for reopening--which Louisiana has largely followed--calls for "unrestricted staffing" of worksites, resuming visits to senior facilities and hospitals, opening of large venues like sit-down dining and movie theaters to "limited physical distancing protocols" and increased standing room occupancy at bars, among other things.
Currently, bars are prohibited under the rules from allowing standing room occupancy, and instead are supposed to have customers seated at tables, like restaurants.
