Businesses interested in the new federal loan known as the Paycheck Protection Program can apply as soon as Friday.
Companies can begin applying with a U.S. Small Business Administration approved lender and should apply sooner rather than later, urged the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. That's because there is a cap on how much money is available nationwide, a total of $349 billion is slated to be distributed.
The new loan program, which is expected to have an application process similar to the SBA's flagship 7(a) loan, has some new provisions such as loan forgiveness. A portion of the loan may be forgiven if the money is used to pay workers, health insurance, interest on mortgages, rent or utilities.
The loan is meant to help businesses with cash flow and is backed 100% by the federal government but underwritten by approved lenders such as banks and credit unions. The goal is for employers to keep workers on payroll rather than lay off or furlough them. Small businesses and sole proprietorships may begin to apply on Friday, while independent contractors and self-employed individuals must wait until April 10.
There are more than a dozen SBA-approved lenders in the Baton Rouge metro area. The loans can be up to $10 million which is meant to cover about two months of average monthly payroll costs. The interest rate is fixed at 0.50% and all loan payments are deferred for 6 months. No collateral or personal guarantee is required and the loan term is for two years.
"Businesses should prepare now," said Adam Knapp, CEO of BRAC in a news release. "We want to give lenders as much time as possible to process the loans before running up against that limit."