The Juban's Restaurant Group put a temporary hold on Adrian's Restaurant & Bar, 18143 Perkins Road on Monday.

Managing partner Michael Boudreaux said Juban's Restaurant Group plans to reopen the restaurant at the end of the summer.

"We're looking at what's best for the company in the long term, so we're going to let the market decide on that," he said.

Juban's Restaurant Group also owns and operates Juban's Creole Restaurant, 3739 Perkins Road; Beausoleil, 7731 Jefferson Highway; and Christina's Restaurant, 320 St. Charles St.

Boudreaux said the other three restaurants remain open and will transition their dining room seating from 25% to 50% when Phase II of the state's reopening plan is in place on June 5.

"As long as the sales keep coming in, we'll keep them open," Boudreaux said. "And when everything is back up to 100%, we'll reopen Adrian's."

Boudreaux said June and July traditionally are the slowest months for the restaurant business.

"When summer comes, Baton Rouge goes to the beach," he said.

But this year, that slowdown in business is compounded by Louisiana's two-month lockdown to flatten the coronavirus curve. Dining rooms were shuttered in March, limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery service.

And though restaurants were allowed to return to dine-in service in Phase I of the state's reopening plan on May 15, they were restricted to a 25% capacity.

"A lot of people still don't feel safe at 25% and are staying home," Boudreaux said. "I don't think it'll be any better at 50%. It won't be until everything's back at 100% when people feel safe to start going back to restaurants."

Boudreaux added that the restaurant group also is having difficulty maintaining staff because unemployment benefits for laid off or furloughed workers are more lucrative.

The federal government in April added $600 per week in supplemental funds to Louisiana’s maximum unemployment payment of $247 per week to laid-off workers or those with significantly reduced hours.

"It's hard to get staff, and those that want to come back want to get paid only an 'X' amount, because they want to keep getting that $600," Boudreaux said. "Then there are some who are choosing to stay at home and draw unemployment. But there are also some who want to work, who care about the restaurants where they work and want to see them come back."

Boudreaux said the 25% capacity did not work for the restaurants in his group and neither will the 50% capacity in Phase II.

"But, you know, Christina's took in 50% of what it would usually take in at 25% capacity," he said. "Christina's sells a lot of sandwiches and plate lunches, and that tells me that people are looking for something simple. They're not spending a lot of money, because they don't know what the future holds."