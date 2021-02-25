Nurses working in the coronavirus unit at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a heartwarming surprise when a LaSalle Elementary fourth grader arrived bearing gifts purchased with his birthday money.

Lex Thompson, 9, had saved his gift money and decided it would be best used buying coffee gift cards for the ICU nurses helping patients battle COVID-19.

"I decided to use my birthday money to go get gift cards for the nurses who fight coronavirus because they were probably having a hard time," Lex said. "So they probably just needed something to tell them they were doing the right thing and that they were supported."

Lex's mother, Whitney Thompson, said her son came up with the plan "all on his own."

"He said he wanted to do something to help out," she said. "I told him I’d support him however he needed. We found someone to talk to about who could use it the most."

A friend of the family, who works as a physician's assistant, said that the hospital has enough PPE, so Lex might consider spending his money on something that would uplift the nurses' spirits.

After he delivered the 10 gift cards this week, the nurses thanked him and said that the present really meant a lot. According to Lex, "it made [him] feel happy" to see that his gift brought them joy during a tough time.

Our Lady of the Lake posted on Facebook Thursday, thanking Lex for his generosity.

"Each day, we are inspired and privileged to serve the people in our community," the post said. "The sweet gift made our nurses' day brighter! We appreciate your kindness, Lex!"