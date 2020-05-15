Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., Louisiana has been one of the hardest-hit states in the nation.
Data compiled from the Louisiana Department of Health shows a detailed illustration of the highest infection rates in metro Baton Rouge per census tract.
Census tracts are blocks of districts officials use to define a geographic area of population within a city or town.
See figures in the map below for metro Baton Rouge.
Can't see map below? Click here.
Map produced by staff writer Jeff Adelson