Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to share the latest update on Louisiana's coronavirus vaccine rollout at a press conference Tuesday.

An email sent to independent pharmacies Monday night obtained by The Advocate says Edwards and other Louisiana officials are expected to announce a major expansion in vaccine eligibility.

Coronavirus vaccine eligibility to expand in Louisiana, according to documents; see expected changes Louisiana officials are expected to announce on Tuesday a major expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, according to an email sent to indep…

The new criteria says the new eligibility group would include adults of all ages who meet specific criteria that put them at increase risk for severe illness from the novel coronavirus.

Vaccines are expected to be available to the new eligibility group immediately after Edwards' official announcement.

Among those who would qualify for the vaccine, the email said, are individuals 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine or 18 and older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines with the following conditions:

moderate to severe asthma

cerebrovascular disease

cystic fibrosis

hypertension or high blood pressure

immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines

neurologic conditions, such as dementia

liver disease

overweight

pulmonary fibrosis

thalassemia

type 1 diabetes mellitus

Vaccines would also be available to anyone in the same age group who works in a congregate living facility, such as a jail, shelter or group home, according to the email.

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says in new coronavirus guidance “We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love.”

The press conference will go live at noon. Watch it below.

Can't see the video below? Click here.