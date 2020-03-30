Chateau D'Ville, the Donaldsonville nursing that was Louisiana's second cluster of coronavirus cases, has 11 residents with the virus, more than double the initial figure given by state officials.

The five residents who were initially diagnosed with the virus are recovering and "going through the steps to be released from isolation," a top nursing home official said Monday evening.

The six new residents of Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement who were diagnosed with the coronavirus have been moved into isolation as the first group of residents were and "are receiving proper medical attention," said Matt Machen, CEO of the company that manages the nursing home off Bayou Lafourche.

"Our clinical teams and medical directors have put treatment plans in place for those who were showing symptoms," Machen added in a statement.

Louisiana identifies new cluster of coronavirus cases in Donaldsonville retirement home Louisiana officials have identified a second known cluster of coronavirus cases, at Chateau D’Ville, a Donaldsonville retirement home where of…

Chateau D'Ville, a 141-bed nursing home that averages about 100 residents per day, was announced as a cluster March 23. The facility had received its first positive results a day earlier after residents began having symptoms from the COVID-19 respiratory illness tied to the coronavirus.

Since then, the Louisiana Department of Health has identified 26 other long-term care facilities in the state as clusters. Most are also nursing homes. The state considers a cluster a location where two or more cases appear.

Lambeth House in Uptown New Orleans was identified as the state's first cluster of coronavirus cases. In the few weeks since, more than 50 cases and 13 deaths have been confirmed at Lambeth House.

The fever and respiratory problems caused by the COVID-19 illness have been most dangerous to the elderly both in Louisiana and around the world.

According to the state's latest figures Monday, 57% of the 185 deaths from the COVID-19 illness were among those 70 and older, though that age group constituted just 17% of the 4,025 coronavirus cases in Louisiana.

By comparison, the 50- to 59-year-old age group constituted the largest share of cases in the state, at 21%, but just 15% of the deaths so far, state data show.

After initially releasing counts of the number of infections in identified clusters, the state health department stopped that late last week, citing the amount of data coming in to due the spreading virus. The halt has left the public and residents uncertain about the virus's reach in those clusters.

Officials identify 5 of 6 coronavirus clusters at Louisiana elder homes State leaders on Thursday affirmed its previous total of six coronavirus clusters — and named two more — even as they said they expect that nu…

In the statement Monday, Machen said Chateau D'Ville officials notified state and federal agencies, as well as residents, their families and the staff, about the latest cases as soon as the latest results arrived.

Some coronavirus test results have taken 10 days or longer to come back, health officials have said. Machen didn't say when the coronavirus tests were given or how extensive the testing at the nursing home has been.

Machen's statement also didn't discuss whether or not any deaths occurred — but presumably none have — or if any staff had tested positive.

But he said fighting the virus has been his company's top priority as workers have followed federal health and safety guidelines and staff have "worked tirelessly to secure personal protective equipment" and continue to do so to replenish supplies.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with these individuals and their family members," Machen said of the latest residents to test positive.