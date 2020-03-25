We like helping restaurants stay in business by ordering takeout or delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. But we absolutely love that some restaurants are finding ways to give back to their staffs and first responders, who are always on the front line helping us.

Here's a roundup of dishes on take-out/delivery and drive-thru menus at three Baton Rouge area restaurants today:

McDonald's

Who needs to be reminded to eat at McDonald's? We're always there picking up a Big Mac or chicken nuggets, right? But a tip of the hat to these local fast food restaurants owned and operated by Valluzzo Companies and MacLaff for offering free Extra Value Meals to uniformed first responders at all Baton Rouge area Mickey Ds.

No need to call ahead — all meals can be ordered and picked up at the drive-thru, and managers will be on the lookout for vehicles that cannot go through the drive thru. Flag an employee through a window, and the manager will respond.

For the rest of us, McDonald's is delivering through UberEats, Door Dash and McDelivery. Check out facebook.com/ValluzzoCompanies to learn more.

+3 Takeout in Baton Rouge: Celebrate 'The Great American Takeout' today with these dishes Now this is a special day we can all get behind. The restaurant industry, which has been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, ha…

The Little Village

Hankering for some Italian? The Little Village, 14241 Airline Highway, is offering a great-sounding dinner-for-four takeout menu — lasagna, eggplant parmigiana, chicken parmigiana or Redfish Limone. Did we say hankering? We meant drooling. Meals come with a loaf of the world-famous (OK, Baton Rouge famous) The Village Bread and a sensation salad for $60. Call ahead between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. at (225) 751-4115 or visit littlevillagebr.com.

New website provides a way to tip local wait staff during the coronavirus crisis If you're looking for ways to help out wait staff while the coronavirus crisis has shuttered your favorite restaurant, a few consultants from …

Soji: Modern Asian

Our taste buds are in a frenzy over the thought of some of the dishes Soji: Modern Asian is serving up from its spot at 5050 Government St. The Pork Tenderloin Katsudon with panko fried pork, crab fat fried rice, soy dashi, jalapeños and a scrambled egg. And to wash it all down, Soji's is offering bottles or wine and champagne at 50% off.

Call ahead between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at (225) 300-4448 or visit EatSoji.com.