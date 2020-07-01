Coronavirus file photo stock of funeral precautions in New Orleans

Eight more coronavirus deaths were reported in East Baton Rouge Parish over the past week, according to the coroner's office. 

Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark said in a press release Wednesday the deaths from COVID-19 occurred between June 22 and July 1. The people ranged in age from 29 to 97. 

Clark said each person had co-morbidities that made them particularly susceptible to the disease. 

The latest numbers bring the total COVID-19 death count in the parish to 279. 

On Wednesday, Louisiana saw the largest single-day increase in reported coronavirus cases in nearly three months. The state reported 2,083 additional cases statewide.

East Baton Rouge was the second-highest parish for additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday. There were 227 more cases diagnosed in East Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

