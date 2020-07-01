Eight more coronavirus deaths were reported in East Baton Rouge Parish over the past week, according to the coroner's office.
Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark said in a press release Wednesday the deaths from COVID-19 occurred between June 22 and July 1. The people ranged in age from 29 to 97.
Clark said each person had co-morbidities that made them particularly susceptible to the disease.
The latest numbers bring the total COVID-19 death count in the parish to 279.
On Wednesday, Louisiana saw the largest single-day increase in reported coronavirus cases in nearly three months. The state reported 2,083 additional cases statewide.
East Baton Rouge was the second-highest parish for additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday. There were 227 more cases diagnosed in East Baton Rouge on Wednesday.