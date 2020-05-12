When LSU students return to campus, there will be changes to some living situations.

Students will not be allowed to select three or four-person dorm rooms.

"We know this is not the news you want to hear - it's also news that we hate to deliver," LSU Res Life staffers tweeted. "However, after consulting with health officials, we believe it’s the prudent thing to do at this time - safety first."

The office also tweeted that they hope to add the larger room options back closer to August.

Students are instead advised to selection two, two-student rooms near each other. They're hosting  alive demo at 4 p.m. Wednesday to show students how to do that.

Traditional hall room selection starts on May 18 and runs through June 12, according to the residential life website.

