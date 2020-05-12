When LSU students return to campus, there will be changes to some living situations.
Students will not be allowed to select three or four-person dorm rooms.
"We know this is not the news you want to hear - it's also news that we hate to deliver," LSU Res Life staffers tweeted. "However, after consulting with health officials, we believe it’s the prudent thing to do at this time - safety first."
The office also tweeted that they hope to add the larger room options back closer to August.
Students are instead advised to selection two, two-student rooms near each other. They're hosting alive demo at 4 p.m. Wednesday to show students how to do that.
In the meantime, please join us for a live demo Wednesday at 4 p.m. CST on how to select two, 2-student rooms near each other instead of a 3- or 4-student room. Register in your Admissions portal.— LSU Res Life (@LSUResLife) May 12, 2020
Traditional hall room selection starts on May 18 and runs through June 12, according to the residential life website.