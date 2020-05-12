Restaurants will soon be able to open their dining rooms for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered them in March.

Until then, takeout is still the name of the game, and we're thinking about sandwiches today.

Here are three suggestions for today.

Bengal Tap Room

The Bengal Tap Room, 421 Third St., is offering takeout, and you can stay and eat it on the patio.

The restaurant is offering a limited menu, and we have our eye on the buffalo chicken sandwich ($10.50).

Other choices are the BTR Burger, chicken club, regular club, wings, boudin balls and lots of sides.

Place your take out order by calling (225) 778-5479 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. or visit bengaltaproom.com.

Frostop Restaurant

Sometimes we're in the mood for a fried shrimp po-boy, and Frostop Restaurant, 402 Government St., offers a great one. You can order a shrimp special for $8.99, which also includes crispy french fries and your choice of root beer or a fountain drink.

Call (225) 344-1179 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to place your takeout order or visit frostoprestaurant.com.

Milford's on Third

Barbecue chicken might hit the spot today, and Milford's on Third, 150 Third St., is serving up a BBQ chicken sandwich ($10). The pulled chicken is bathed in sauce and piled on a sesame seed bun.

To order, call (225) 408-2600 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. or visit milfordsonthird.com to see the complete menu.

