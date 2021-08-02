As confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstituted an indoor mask mandate on Monday requiring residents to wear face coverings in schools, churches, businesses and any other public spaces.

“It has been clear that current recommendations on their own haven’t worked,” said Edwards, who already has signed the order that mandates everyone 5 years and older wear a mask while indoors. “Yes, this does include school campuses.”

Click HERE on this a link to see the slides being used during the press conference.

More than 2,000 infections today involve children.

"Let's rid ourselves of the notion, right now, that kids can't get COVID," Edwards said. "We can't send children back into school unvaccinated and unmasked."

"It’s vitally important that we protect our children, especially those who are too young to be vaccinated," the governor said.

The order means that students will have to mask up when they return to classrooms in the coming weeks. The mandate applies to those in grades K-12, as well as students at colleges and universities.

The order will remain in effect until September 1, the governor said during a briefing with reporters at the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness' Emergency Operations Center.

Edwards said he had been asked by hospitals and health care providers to reinstate the mask mandate.

“Our healthcare members have reported this week that COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing due to the Delta variant, especially in younger and unvaccinated populations,” Stephen Waguespack, head of the powerful business lobbyists, Louisiana Association of Business & Industry, said in statement moments after Edwards made his announcement.

“This troubling trend must be addressed, especially as our students head back to school, businesses get back on their feet, and Louisiana families return to normal after the pandemic shutdown. For these reasons, we recommend compliance with the executive order and urge anyone not yet vaccinated to consult with their doctor about doing so,” Waguespack said.

The National Federation of Independent Business, which represents small business, also asked for compliance.

“Small business is taking the pandemic seriously, and we encourage them to follow today’s executive order. Our members understand that the sooner this virus is brought under control, the sooner we can avoid an economic downturn because of it,” Dawn McVea, NFIB state director for Louisiana, said in a statement.

The return to restrictions comes as the pandemic enters a new stage defined by the delta variant, an aggressive strain of COVID-19 first identified in India that now accounts for most new infections in Louisiana.

The highly-contagious delta variant has ripped through Louisiana in recent weeks, and hospitals statewide are buckling under a tsunami of COVID-19 patients – the vast majority of which are unvaccinated.

There's overwhelming consensus among medical providers that the three vaccines available are safe and effective at combatting the delta variant and preventing serious illness and death.

Over the seven-day period ending Friday, 90.4% of new COVID-19 cases, 89.3% of hospitalizations and 85% of deaths were among among those who were not fully vaccinated, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Still, no vaccination is 100% effective at preventing infections.

And last week, scientists who studied a big COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who do get infected carried about the same amount of the coronavirus in their nose and throat as those who did not get the shots.

Previously, vaccinated people who got infected were thought to have low levels of virus and to be unlikely to pass it to others. The new findings caused the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that all people, vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors.

Check back for further details