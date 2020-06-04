With businesses preparing for Friday's Phase 2 reopening of Louisiana's economy, the state fire marshal Thursday outlined details of "practical ways and solutions” sought by owners and even a compromise on table-distancing for restaurants.
It's been nearly 12 weeks of state-mandated closure for some businesses to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, while others have been operating at a limited capacity in the gradual reopening.
While the governor outlines rules in proclamations, the fire marshal is involved in the details of social distancing rules and capacity for buildings.
Officials in New Orleans have adopted more restrictive rules for businesses and is not participating in the state's Phase 2 reopening.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning on Thursday answered questions from business owners on a call hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber — with much of the discussion about restaurants.
“Hundreds of people who own restaurants have called me,” Browning said. “We’ve learned a lot talking to business people and trying to find practical ways and solutions.”
Businesses like restaurants, retailers and casinos have been operating at 25% occupancy since May 15 and get to go to 50% starting Friday. Bars that don’t serve food will be allowed to open for the first time since mid-March under a stricter 25% capacity. That means 30 square feet per person for bars that serve food and 60 square feet per person for those without kitchens.
Businesses can calculate occupancy capacity by taking the gross square footage of a building and dividing by the minimum square footage required for people — which includes employees.
One of the compromises with restaurant owners is about tables being 6 feet apart indoors, compared with people being 6 feet apart. A modification means tables could be closer together, like 4 feet apart, if configured correctly.
An alternative for keeping patrons safe is to use either 6-foot-high partitions or curtains as dividers between tables. Booth seats can qualify as existing partitions if the backrest is higher than the head of a person when seated. No more than 10 guests in the same household can sit at the same table.
Self-serve buffets are prohibited. Indoor waiting areas must remain closed. Kitchen staff must be distanced 6 feet apart.
Restaurants are also required to have signs requesting guests not to enter if they have coronavirus symptoms. Restaurants are being asked to take guests' temperatures, but the fire marshal acknowledged there’s been limited supply in recent months.
There's also no restriction on the hours of operation for bars or restaurants, but employees are required to monitor visitors in the dining rooms.
Tattoo parlors, spas, massage establishments and bowling alleys are in the Phase 2 group being allowed to reopen for the first time Friday since mid-March, with restrictions. The next possible loosening of restrictions is June 26.
For spas that offer massage therapy, there are capacity restrictions of 50% in the guidelines, with industry associations having developed cleaning and other protocols for businesses. Many of the state recommendations will be similar to those in barber shops and hair salons.
“There’s a lot more caution with that because with those types of services there’s a lot more touching than spacing,” Browning said. "They can limit their interaction. Maybe they work for 15 minutes and then they back away and allow for sanitation," he said, "but we follow the guidance from their industry as to how they safely do their procedures."
The guidelines say recorded juke box music is allowed but all indoor live music is not. Outdoor live music in a restaurant setting is permitted with a 6-foot distance, but dancing either indoors or outside is not allowed.
That doesn't sit well with many in the music industry, which has been throttled after more than two months of crowds being prohibited.
"We had been sending a lot of requests to the governor's office about the live music scenario, a lot of artists, musicians and event spaces that depend on the opportunity to have live music (don't see the difference) between a DJ that can perform (but they can't)," said Adam Knapp, CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
The issue with live music is that it could encourage crowds to gather and that wind instruments can carry saliva across a room, the fire marshal said. Visitors to bars can play pool or darts, but not any activities where individuals touch each other like arm wrestling.
In places of worship, each person requires at least 30 square feet of space based on the gross square footage of the building. Those organizations are also prohibited from playing live music.
Event centers are permitted to reopen for the first time in months, which means weddings, family gatherings and other social events like conferences can be held. However, there's a maximum capacity of 250 people no matter how large the facility is indoors.
Visit Baton Rouge, which books the Raising Cane's Event Center for performances and conferences, inquired about restrictive capacity guidelines affecting conferences in buildings where there are separate rooms to accommodate people.
Performing arts centers and small art theaters, where audiences sit in seats and don't interact physically with performers, fall under event centers with the 250 people maximum.
Children’s museums are open, but any tactile exhibits children could touch are prohibited. Large group tours and birthday parties are not allowed.
Swimming pools reopened for lap swimming only in Phase 1, but on Friday, all pools are open with the stipulation that a supervisor who is not the lifeguard is required to monitor social distancing in the pool.