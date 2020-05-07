The Louisiana Legislature gathered in their respective chambers Thursday night for their first substantive meeting since reconvening earlier this week.
The House and Senate voted on about three dozen bills and resolutions, though none of the big measures were on the agenda.
Neither was the resolution, approved in committee Wednesday night, that would strip Gov. John Bel Edwards of his ability to enforce the various directives that have led to the closures of businesses and limited gathering to 10 people or less.
Lawmakers have been meeting in committees – hearing and voting on various bills – since gaveling back on Monday. The Legislature had been on recess for 49 days as part of the statewide effort to mitigate the community spread of the often-deadly novel coronavirus.
The committee hearings are each spread out into two hearing rooms to ensure observers are sitting apart. Witness tables are wiped down after each testimony and no papers are allowed to be passed around.
Legislative leaders have said that only about a third of the roughly 1,500 bills filed at the beginning of the session would be considered, so that lawmakers could focus on addressing the COVID-19 recovery, the stumbling economy, and the state budget.
Ninety-three of the House’s 104 members, about half wearing masks, were voting Thursday evening on mostly minor bills that drew little controversy.
The Louisiana House voted 89-0 to adopt daylight savings time year around – if the federal law is ever amended. House Bill 132 now heads to the Senate for consideration. They skipped over legislation that would designate Gulf Fritillary as Louisiana’s official butterfly.
Twenty-nine of the 39 senators spent the first part of its gathering voting on resolutions that commended coaches and All-Americans on LSU’s 2019 undefeated football team, which won the national championship in January.
About half the senators wore masks. Most staff members at the dais wore masks, and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, who overcame a bout with COVID-19, donned a mask at the start of the meeting.
Sergeants at the door initially barred a reporter from The Advocate Times-Picayune from entering the chamber, saying it was limited to senators and staff only. A few minutes later Cortez said there was no intent to keep the press off the floor, and a Senate sergeant-at-arms apologized for the confusion.
Side galleries normally packed with lobbyists and observers were empty.
A handful of onlookers watched the proceedings from a balcony one floor up from the chamber, with cushioned seats roped off to ensure social distancing.
The floor agenda is limited to non-controversial bills, and senators milled around their desks making small talk with colleagues while Senate Secretary Yolanda Davis read the title of bills as part of the legal process to get proposals ready for debate.
The Senate voted 29-0 for a resolution by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, that re-establishes the Lower Pearl River Basin task force that is studying issues dealing with flood protection in St. Tammany and Washington parishes.
Sens. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, and Hewitt went to the microphone to thank Cortez for the flowers he gave them marking Mother’s Day, which is Sunday.
Cortez says Senate will start taking up bills for floor votes next week.
Both chambers finished up in a little over two hours.
Mark Ballard, Sam Karlin and Will Sentell of the Capitol news bureau contributed to this report