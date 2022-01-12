The omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster among people around Baton Rouge than any of the virus’s past strains, data show.

Since Louisiana’s omicron wave began on Dec. 13, Louisiana Department of Health data show just over 20,000 people in the 12-parish capital area have tested positive for COVID-19 — enough to fill LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center one-and-a-half times over.

In comparison, the region logged about 12,500 cases by the same point of the delta variant-driven wave. And fewer than 10,000 people in the area had tested positive for the virus at the same stage of last winter’s surge.

That trend is mirrored by an explosion of cases nationwide as omicron circulates after the winter holidays. The variant has led to so many new infections in Baton Rouge that tests have become hard to find, schools are reverting to remote learning and hospitals strained by two years of pandemic care are facing yet another wave of patients.

“You feel like somebody has given you a burden to bear that you can’t control, and you just hope it ends soon,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

There is some good news: Doctors say fewer people have died from omicron than delta, something they attribute to higher vaccination rates.

“The difference between this surge and prior surges,” O’Neal said, “is that for so many of the vaccinated people who are sick with omicron, they’re likely to live. And so the devastating effects of COVID are only seen on the unvaccinated. It’s not 100%, but it’s so welcoming to healthcare workers to see that vaccination is helpful, and that people do get sick, but they get to leave in three or four days."

In earlier waves, patients would suffer for 30 to 60 days despite doctors' best efforts to treat them, O'Neal said — and even then, many would die.

“That is crushing to healthcare workers, because it feels like there’s been no healing, just devastation,” she said. “It’s so obvious now that immunity allows for healing. So that’s hopeful.”

The surge has overwhelmed some healthcare providers in the region and spurred local officials to take new steps to protect residents.

In Tangipahoa Parish, parish president Robby Miller joined with the Department of Health to offer COVID tests this week at the Village of Tangipahoa city hall and the Loranger Fire Department, amid a bottleneck of at-home tests that has snarled Louisianans’ efforts to check if they’re infected.

Seventy-five miles to the south and west, Dr. Nagaratna Reddy said the family clinic where she works in Plaquemine has seen positive COVID tests triple since Christmas compared to the weeks before the holiday.

"Our employees have tested positive and nurse practitioners have tested positive while the volume has increased three-fold,” Reddy said.

A new study from Denmark reviewed by doctors at Our Lady of the Lake, meanwhile, offers insight into how omicron moves from person to person at such speed.

The study suggested that the surge of cases driven by the variant is more likely a product of the new strain’s powerful immune escape — meaning its ability to blow past prior immune protection offered by a vaccine or earlier case — than a result of omicron being more contagious than earlier strains like the delta variant, O’Neal explained.

That means that more vaccinated people and more people who might believe they had immunity from catching an earlier strain of the virus are getting infected in this wave.

At the same time, vaccinated people who catch the virus appear less likely to spread it, O’Neal said. They're also far less likely to become seriously ill; and those who have received a booster shot are faring the best, O'Neal said.

“That shows that immunity does affect your symptoms; it keeps them more mild,” O’Neal said.

In East Baton Rouge City-Parish, which has recorded over 800 confirmed cases of the virus per day in the past week, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Tuesday that she would not reestablish a parish-wide indoor mask mandate.

But with Mardi Gras approaching, such a mandate “certainly remains an option as [Broome] is staying in close contact with local hospitals and healthcare providers about the best practices we should all take during this current surge,” spokesman Mark Armstrong said in a statement.

Broome said last week it was still too early to determine if local Mardi Gras parades should be cancelled due to the surge.

Staff writers Terell Wilkins and Paul Cobler contributed to this report.