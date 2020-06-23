Fred's in Tigerland will host a drive-thru coronavirus testing site on Thursday for college students and staff who work at nearby bars.

More than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 after going to bars in that area last weekend. State health officials have urged anyone who went to those bars to self-isolate.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at 1184 Bob Pettit Blvd. and will be available for any college student 18 years or older with a valid student ID.

Those interested in receiving a test must be pre-screened at http://relieftelemed.com/tigerland.

Students will need to bring a valid government-issued ID, a health insurance card, and a valid college ID. If a student does not have insurance, testing can be provided at no cost.

Attendees should remain in their car on arrival.

Results from the nasal swab will be available within two to four days and will only screen for an active infection. The testing is coordinated through a partnership between Relief Telemed and Neighborhood Health.

"Tigerland is an integral piece of the college community in Baton Rouge, and we wanted to do something to keep that community safe,” said Vishal Vasanji, chief executive officer of Relief Telemed.

Several prominent bars and restaurants near LSU's campus closed for the Father's Day weekend after employees tested positive for the virus. On Saturday, Sports Illustrated reported that at least 30 LSU football players had tested positive for the virus; some of them had visited Tigerland bars.

On Monday, LSU announced it was postponing "Phase 3" of its reopening, which would have meant limited re-openings of the student union, library, recreation center and dining facilities and would have allowed more faculty back on campus.

That announcement came the same day that Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state was delaying a move to Phase 3, citing upticks in confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. On Tuesday, state health officials announced 1,356 new confirmed cases statewide; that's the first time since April 9 that more than 1,000 cases were reported in one day.

