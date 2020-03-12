Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Thursday asked organizers of publicly sanctioned events this weekend to postpone them "until further notice" as the state and nation continues to grapple with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

During a press conference the mayor streamed live on her Facebook page, she also encouraged anyone having private gatherings in the days to come to consider cancelling them as well.

"According to experts who specialize in infectious diseases, this is an essential step to protect our residents from the introduction and spread of this virus," Broome said in her prepared remarks Thursday morning. "My office is in continuous communication with officials at all levels. We will continue being transparent with the information we are providing."

Broome said her request to organizers for all permitted public events that were scheduled this weekend — like the annual Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day parade in Baton Rouge — was met with understanding that it was the best decision for the community.

As of Thursday morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state health officials said there were 14 presumptive positive cases in Louisiana for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. None were in Baton Rouge so far, but state officials said they expect more cases to be confirmed in the near future.

"If you plan to attend an event this weekend I strongly encourage you to exercise discretion and practice social distancing by refraining from hugging, kissing and shaking hands. And I know this is often challenging for us and our culture," she said.

Broome also stressed that anyone who does start experiencing flu-like symptoms to isolate themselves and call their doctor's first before heading to medical facilities and emergency rooms.

The mayor announced she'll be holding another press conference with local healthcare officials at 3 p.m. Friday in City Hall to speak on any developments.