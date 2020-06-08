Support groups that help their members face some of life's toughest challenges didn't go away during the pandemic.
Zoom meetings and phone calls took the place of in-person gatherings over the last two months.
Even as support groups of all kinds are beginning to meet again, some of the new virtual ways of meeting may continue. Here's a look at how several local non-profits have offered different ways to bring a new meaning to the words, "support group."
• Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center
At the Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center, members of the Survivors of Suicide Support Group returned to meet again May 26, wearing face masks, entering the building one at a time and having their temperatures checked, before sanitizing their hands and going to the meeting room where chairs, placed 6 feet apart, were gathered in a circle for the group's first in-person meeting since mid-March.
Members of the group have always been able to call co-facilitators — other members who have been coming to the group for at least five years who have volunteered for the role — or Margo Abadie, director of traumatic loss services, for support.
That phone connection has never been more important than during this spring, Abadie said.
About eight members attended the first meeting after they restarted, she said.
"I think they were eager to get back," Abadie said. "This isolation (of the pandemic) might have brought back some of their feelings of loss."
"It's a milestone," she said.
Before the pandemic, 15 to 20 people might have gathered in the two large meeting rooms in the center located on Old Forge Drive.
As always, the members at the first meeting back lit two candles before the meeting began, one for the loved ones lost, the other "for the courage of all who come to group, who want to get better and on the journey of healing," Abadie said.
• Grief Recovery Center of Baton Rouge
On May 18, the Grief Recovery Center launched virtual Zoom meetings for its several support groups helping members with grief and loss.
New groups that had been in the works will now have their first meetings online, said Jennifer Tewell, a counselor at the center, who is also the business and development manager.
The new groups include one for adolescents who are living with addiction or alcoholism in their family, and another one called Women of Hope, for women in their 20s and 30s.
In typical times, the groups would have met at the center's offices on Jamestown Avenue or at other locations in the area that provide meeting space for the center's support groups.
The Grief Recovery Center, which also offers individual and family therapy, "very quickly got all our therapists online for counseling" as well, Tewell said.
"We did whatever our client has access to, laptop or phone," she said.
The center's offices have also recently opened for clients who need in-person sessions, said Tewell, with distancing protocols, masks and hand-washing in place.
"Some of our clients, depending on how new a loss or transition is, may be in crisis mode and need face-to-face counseling," she said.
• Alcoholics Anonymous
More than 40 groups continued their Alcoholics Anonymous meetings online through Zoom in the Baton Rouge area, according to the website of the AA Greater Baton Rouge Area Central Office, and some groups have recently begun to meet again.
"A.A. in the digital age has certainly taken on a new meaning in these challenging times," the General Service Office of Alcholics Anonymous, based in New York, said in a recent statement. "Alcoholics Anonymous is not a place or an event; it exists in the hearts, minds and help freely offered by its members."
• Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area
Six of the 12 support groups offered for caregivers by Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area decided at the end of April to begin meeting online, said Barbara Auten, executive director.
"They love it," she said.
When the organization's twice-monthly, educational Lunch-N-Learn events moved from in-person programs at its offices on North Boulevard to the virtual world of Zoom, it marked a new chapter for Alzheimer's Services, Auten said.
"The virtual luncheons have worked out great," she said, adding that they offer a chance to feature nationally renowned speakers from across the U.S.
"We'll absolutely do the luncheons online, even when things get back to normal," Auten said. "We have greater participation; we're reaching people across the 10-parish service area."
Zoom has also provided a chance for clients of Alzheimer's Services' activity and respite center called Charlie's Place, in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, to continue getting together with others. Auten said the group plans a sing-along this week.
• Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge
The support groups that Cancer Services offers for its clients quickly switched to Zoom, said Director Whitney Craig.
The virtual meetings helped offset the isolation that can come with a diagnosis of cancer and its treatment and was often compounded in recent weeks "by everyone being isolated," unable to visit or offer support to loved ones or friends with cancer, Craig said.
Through virtual meetings, Cancer Services clients "could connect with their group members," she said. "It's been very powerful."
"Some, in all of this, have lost their battle," Craig said. "They were able to get online and connect one more time."
Counseling for children and adults with cancer is also now being offered on Zoom, she said.
And Camp Care, the week-long summer camp that Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge has offered for 25 years to children who are being treated for cancer, as well as their siblings, will return this summer, in a different form.
Children will receive boxes full of materials and activities for each day of the camp week, as well as live-streaming events, videos and Zoom get-togethers with their fellow campers, Craig said.
Camp Care is "something they look forward to all year long" and it's going to be there again for them this year, she said.