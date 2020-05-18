Nothing is etched in stone just yet, but BREC communications director Cheryl Michelet said COVID-19-based safety plans for fall events at its venues, including Memorial and Olympia football stadiums, will take shape in the weeks ahead.
Before tackling its two major football venues, BREC must first navigate the opening of its parks, golf courses and other facilities in accordance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ three-phase reopening plan.
“There will definitely be hand-sanitizing stations, along with signage and other markings designed to encourage social distancing,” Michelet said. “Barriers, like the ones you see at stores, will be in place where money is exchanged, like ticket windows and concession stands.”
Michelet said that food service guidelines also will be established for any group, including BREC employees, who run concession stands. She noted that schools typically opt to handle their own concessions for home games at the stadiums.
“Nothing is set yet because this situation continues to change and evolve,” Michelet said. “Obviously, we will follow safety measures that are recommended to us.”
Track tribute
Jersey retirements for sports like football, baseball and basketball are common. But a jersey retirement for track?
That is how Zachary honored LSU signee Sean Burrell last week. ZHS coach Chris Carrier orchestrated the ceremony for Burrell, who holds LHSAA meet records in the 400 meters and also elite in the 200 meters and 110 hurdles.
Burrell is the second ZHS sprinter to have a jersey retired. Janie O’Connor, now a sprinter at Kentucky, had hers retired previously.
Teams needed
• Central needs boys basketball teams for its Charles T. Kinsley tournament set for Dec. 9-12. Interested schools should contact Central athletic director Sid Edwards at (225) 614-8852.
• Parkview Baptist seeks a fall football scrimmage opponent. Email PBS head coach Stefan LeFors at Stefan.lefors@parkviewbaptist.com.
• Doyle seeks one girls basketball team to play in a tournament set for Nov. 23-24. Two games are guaranteed. Contact Doyle coach Samantha White by email at Samantha.white@lpsb.org or Yancy Wilmot at (225) 505-5161.
College-bound
There is college-related news for six former University High basketball players, starting with forward Jalen Johnson, who has signed with Mississippi State as a graduate transfer.
Johnson was selected as the Newcomer of the Year this spring on the All-Louisiana team this spring after leading the University of Louisiana in scoring and rebounding in his lone season on the Cajuns’ roster. He started his career at Saint Louis.
Meanwhile, 2018 UHS graduate Eric Reed Jr. signed with Division I Southeast Missouri after two seasons at Howard College located in Spring, Texas.
Four members of the U-High team that finished as the Division II runner-up in March are set to play in college — Milan Mejia (Loyola-New Orleans), TJ Clayton (Rhodes College), Jeremiah Cook (Rhodes College) and Terrington Butler (BRCC). Mejia is signing with Loyola this week. Clayton ad Cook previously signed with Rhodes.
• West Feliciana football player Arin Spears is set to sign with Indiana-based Trine University. The school will host a “drive thru” signing ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday near the school’s flagpole/parents pick-up line.