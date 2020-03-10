It's been two days since Louisiana officials confirmed the first presumptive case of coronavirus, and agencies have already responded by canceling events, self-quarantining employees and creating policies that reduce the spread of the virus.

State officials have announced there are more cases in New Orleans, and with that news brought major, unexpected cancellations and more concerns from schools, hospitals, nursing homes and city officials to keep residents safe as COVID-19 makes its anticipated spread across Louisiana.

Here are the major coronavirus stories that broke in New Orleans and the questions we still have from day two of the outbreak.

1. More confirmed presumptive cases in New Orleans

More presumptive cases of coronavirus rolled out on day 2, with health officials confirming an additional two patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon just before they released information later that night on three more patients with presumptive cases.

Tuesday afternoon's two patients are at separate hospitals -- one at University Medical Center and the other at Touro Infirmary. It is unknown the exact hospitals the latest three patients are at, but two are being treated in Orleans Parish and another is at a St. Tammany Parish hospital.

Like Monday's COVID-19 case, Tuesday's five new patients are presumed to have coronavirus until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the results.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 114,000 people globally and killed more than 4,000, leading to factory shutdowns, travel bans, closings of schools and stores, and cancellations of conventions and other gatherings. In the United States, the number of infected people climbed to around 650, with at least 25 deaths.

2. More coronavirus testing in Louisiana

Louisiana Department of Health officials on Tuesday said they have tested a total of 35 people under investigation for the new coronavirus with three presumptive positive results, but that number increased slightly into the evening to 43 after health officials confirmed a total of six presumptive cases in Louisiana.

It represents the biggest increase in testing since the state shared publicly how many people it has tested for the respiratory illness last week, which was one patient until the state increased it to 15 patients Monday.

To be a person under investigation, the person must have a travel history or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 and respiratory illness, or they must require hospitalization for respiratory illness without an alternative explanation, such as flu.

Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents that as more testing is done in Louisiana, this could mean health officials see more positive cases crop up.

3. Coronavirus is hurting Louisiana tourism

The impact of the coronavirus is being felt on the Louisiana tourism industry, with at least three conferences being canceled and hundreds of people looking to postpone travel plans.

Those three canceled conferences were The National Association of Plastic Surgeons, the World Petrochemical Conference and Explorance, a small tech festival. Plus, businesses across the world have started halting business travel to meetings and conferences.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser met with Gov. John Bel Edwards and tourism leaders Tuesday and said he is shifting his office’s tourism strategy toward encouraging people to do “staycations” in Louisiana, given the drop-off in international travel.

Industry leaders said it hopes major events like New Orleans Jazz and Heritage and Essence festivals go on as planned, but it isn't just New Orleans that has expressed its concerns.

Officials with tourism agencies in Baton Rouge and Lafayette said though they haven't seen a huge influx in cancellations of events and activities in their areas, travelers have let their worries known.