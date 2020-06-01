Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will move into Phase 2 reopening on June 6.
As in Phase 1, the White House plan for Opening Up American Again is the basis for the state’s Phase 2 plan.
Businesses should still have workers work remotely where possible, high-risk people should stay home, everyone should wear a mask.
Edwards encouraged those vulnerable individuals to stay home as much as possible.
- Amusement parks and rides: Remain closed during Phase 2.
- Aquariums: Open to the public at 50% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits.
- Arcades: Reopen at 50% capacity.
- Barbers: Open at 50% capacity with social distancing.
- Bars without food permits: Resume operation at 25% capacity with diminished standing room occupancy and under the guidelines applicable to restaurants.
- Bars with state food service certificate: Take-out and delivery of food; alcohol and dine-in seating indoor services at 50% of capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced. No on-site consumption will be allowed if not seated at State Fire Marshal approved seating.
- Bowling alleys: Reopen at 50% capacity.
- All non-essential business and all non-closed businesses: Open to the public at 50% of capacity.
- Carnivals: Remain closed during Phase 2.
- Casinos and video poker: Open at no more than 50% of their capacity and 75% of gaming positions, under the guidance established by the Gaming Control Board.
- Children's museums: Reopen at 50% capacity.
- Churches: indoor services at 50% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced.
- Concert and music halls: Remain closed during Phase 2.
- Fairs: Remain closed during Phase 2.
- Gyms and fitness centers: Open at 50% of their capacity; guidance coming on social distancing and sanitization.
- Hair salons: Open at 50% capacity with social distancing.
- Malls: Food courts can reopen
- Massage parlors: Open at 50% of business’s capacity and under the guidance established by regulatory agency.
- Movie theaters: Open to the public at 50% capacity; guidance coming on social distancing and sanitization.
- Museums: Open to the public at 50% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits.
- Nail salons: Open at 50% capacity with social distancing.
- Outdoor playgrounds and play centers: Resume operation.
- Pool halls: Reopen at 50% capacity.
- Racetracks: Open for races without spectators only if approved by the Louisiana Racing Commission.
- Restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes: Open for indoor table service at 50% of their capacity; outdoor seating if social distancing practiced.
- Tattoo parlors: Reopen at 50% of business’s capacity and under the guidance established by regulatory agency.
- Water parks: Remain closed during Phase 2.
- Zoos: Open to the public at 50% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits.