Some local cleaning companies are struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic as businesses close their doors to the public and residential customers are wary about the spread of the virus. But one commercial cleaning business has another problem, a lack of personal protective equipment for its workers to meet new client demand.
Alleman's Office Care, a Baton Rouge-based commercial cleaning company, is concerned about protecting cleaners who are asked to take care of businesses where employees may have been infected with the coronavirus. The company is preserving its stock of supplies for its regular clients and appealing to local officials for help.
"We are seeing an increase in phone calls, the only issue we are experiencing is with the limited availability of (personal protective equipment)," said Brenda Alleman, owner of Alleman's Office Care.
It's been difficult to buy masks, protective garments and shoe covers for janitorial companies, she said. For now, she has enough for 20 regular customers each week.
"We haven't lost any business, but we haven't been able to take on any additional customers," Alleman said. "My employees have families that they have to go home to so I'm prioritizing protecting them."
The company hasn't hired any new workers at this time because it can't expand.
For another local cleaning business, there's been a significant drop in demand for services that began around mid-March.
"When everybody started getting nervous about the coronavirus, I saw the majority of my commercial businesses dropping down to one," said Marcia Winkfield, owner of Marvelous Marcia's Professional Cleaning Services. "My restaurant (customer) business has been shut down, so it kind of shut me down too."
The company furloughed its five employees and the owner is cleaning solo residential customers and an electric business that is still open. She bought extra cleaning supplies used to disinfect in addition to regular sanitation supplies.
Just over a month ago, the owner of Guarantee Maid Services attended a conference in Georgia for the cleaning industry and demand for services was normal in Louisiana.
Now the company has seen many residential customers opt to skip services or cancel entirely on weekly cleaning contracts.
"We went from 30 jobs a week to about 15, so that's a really big hit for us," said Lauren Adams Folks, owner of Guarantee Maid Services in Baton Rouge.
Since nonessential businesses were shut down in mid-March, some of the company's cleaners have stopped working as well. The company recently cleaned 25 apartments for health care industry residents working at area hospitals.