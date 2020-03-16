ACT exams set for April 4 have been pushed back until June 13 because of the coronavirus, officials said Monday morning.
Officials who run the tests will notify students scheduled to tackle the exams next month, including next steps.
"ACT is committed to making every effort to help those students impacted by this test date change, particularly those high school seniors who are facing deadlines for fall 2020 college admission," Marten Roorda, chief executive officer of the ACT said in a statement.
The test is designed to measure college readiness.
It often plays a major role in college admissions.