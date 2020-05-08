The coronavirus pandemic has created a dilemma for hospitals and nursing homes: What do you do with a patient who has recovered from the virus and is feeling better, but is still testing positive?

Nursing homes and similar institutions are leery of accepting these patients back into their facilities, because they house some of the people who are most vulnerable to the virus. But, unable to return home, patients and their families can be left in limbo, or much-needed hospital beds can be left full with people who don’t feel deadly sick.

The dilemma was particularly stark in the early days of the pandemic, when nursing homes, like everybody else, couldn’t find enough tests or protective equipment. So they often sent potential COVID-19 patients to the hospital, even if they were experiencing non-life-threatening symptoms.

Health care officials have taken steps to ease the problem. Hospital staffs are helping nursing homes gear up to test for the virus and prevent its spread, so fewer patients end up in the ER.

In April, Baton Rouge opened a surge facility at its Mid City campus to take on patients who had gotten over acute symptoms, but not yet able to go home — and more than half the patients there are from nursing homes, said Dr. Venkat Banda, the facility's medical director.

But, while things may be improving for now, hospital administrators warn the pandemic is far from over.

“It’s our strong feeling that COVID-19 is going to be around for a while and every nursing home is going to have to figure out a strategy to handle it," said Dr. Amy Giarusso, associate medical director at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Through regular conference calls and meetings, physicians and administrators at both Our Lady of the Lake and Ochsner Health System in Baton Rouge have begun advising nursing home staff on everything from how to set up in-house isolation units for those who test positive to the basics of administering a nasal swab test correctly.

Sage Specialty Hospital, a long-term acute care facility in Denham Springs, converted a 33-bed wing at its site to treat COVID-positive nursing home patients after it was contacted by officials at Ochsner. The average length of stay there ranges from seven to 14 days, said Sharon Faulkner, the facility's administrator.

In the first weeks of the crisis, nursing homes had scant access to tests, making it impossible to define the problem and truly understand how far the coronavirus had spread in their facilities.

They instead focused their limited testing resources on those who exhibited fevers, coughs or diarrhea. That meant many nursing homes were roughly four days “behind" the spread of the virus, which can linger undetected in a patient for days before causing any physical symptoms, said Dr. Ralph Dauterive, vice president at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

It's now much easier to get a coronavirus test than in the early days of the pandemic, and the state said it will begin sending in so-called "strike teams" to test and isolate nursing home patients en masse.

Before that can be done, however, hospital administrators caution that nursing homes need to have a plan in place to properly isolate and care for their less critical patients in-house. Otherwise, there would simply be too many asymptomatic patients for the hospitals to handle.

“If every nursing home in town tested every patient without an isolation plan in place, the hospitals would be overwhelmed," said Dr. Giarusso, who is helping to advise nursing homes on this front.

At the Ollie Steele Burden and St. Clare Manor nursing facilities, both affiliated with Our Lady of the Lake, separate wings have been cordoned off as isolation areas to house nursing home patients. Staff exclusively work in those units to prevent cross-contamination.

The staff are also separated at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Port Allen, which is beginning to accept COVID-positive nursing home residents from local hospitals, according to Meagan Landry, the facility's administrator.

Still, coming up with isolation protocols for nursing homes is a work in progress, especially considering the varied medical needs of many nursing home patients.

“How do you isolate a 90-year-old woman with dementia who likes to walk around?” said Dr. Banda. “Or someone with schizophrenia who is afraid of close spaces?”