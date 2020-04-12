Health officials reported 65 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,223 in the parish.

After the Baton Rouge region saw 17 newly reported deaths on Friday, the largest one-day jump since late March, the death count continued to grow but not as quickly, bumping up by seven deaths to 120 across the region, state health officials and local coroners said.

In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 840 people have died across Louisiana, including at least 49 in East Baton Rouge. The parish, Louisiana's largest by population, maintained its spot as having the third most deaths in the state, behind only Orleans and Jefferson parishes, according to a The Times-Picayune-The Advocate tally.

The state's death tally, the growth of which has been trending down the past few days, was still the fourth highest in the nation, but all the states ahead of Louisiana were far more populous: New York, New Jersey and Michigan, according to the Worldometer counter.

Louisiana health officials said 20,595 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed throughout the state. The Baton Rouge area closed in on 3,000 combined cases, at 2,908. That's an increase 5.7% from the day before.

The growth in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, as well as in the rest of the 12-parish region, was a continuation of the gradual rise in recent days as the number of completed tests also has gone up, but the parishes haven't seen the kind of daily increases in positive cases as they did at the beginning of the month when a major backlog in testing was being cleared.

Several epidemiological experts have pointed out that, due to testing backlogs, the uneven availability of testing sites and the limited nature of the state's data, the case numbers are more reflective of the dynamics of the testing process than of a real-time measure of the virus's spread. However, the case numbers still give a sense of the virus's prevalence in the community.

As an example, 68% of the region's diagnosed cases are in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Tangipahoa parishes, where 85% of the region's completed tests have been given. The comparison isn't a perfect one because the state's completed test data count any test given in a parish, regardless of where the patient lives, but positive findings are counted in the home parish of the patient.

Of Louisiana's 2,084 hospitalized patients with the COVID-19 respiratory illness, 458 are on ventilators, a tally that represents a continued drop of patients needing the most intensive medical care to fight the illness.

At the same time, hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 illness continue to trend upward slowly statewide, as intensive care bed availability in a few regions of the state are somewhat tight. That's less so the case in the New Orleans or Baton Rouge areas, state data show.

Are you recovering from coronavirus? Here's what experts say you should be doing. Health experts don’t have many definitive answers for those recovering from coronavirus, but but they do have guidelines and recommendations.

In East Baton Rouge, state health officials and the parish coroner are reporting the following numbers:

Cases: 1,223

Deaths: 49

State lab tests: 479

Commercial lab tests: 6,901

A complete breakdown of coronavirus numbers in the region can be seen below. Includes known coroner tallies:

Ascension : 428 cases, 23 deaths

: 428 cases, 23 deaths Tangipahoa : 344 cases, 8 deaths

: 344 cases, 8 deaths St. James : 204 cases, 10 deaths

: 204 cases, 10 deaths Iberville : 232 cases, 14 deaths

: 232 cases, 14 deaths Livingston : 120 cases, 1 death

: 120 cases, 1 death Assumption : 116 cases, 1 death

: 116 cases, 1 death West Baton Rouge : 68 cases, 10 deaths

: 68 cases, 10 deaths East Feliciana : 71 cases, 2 deaths

: 71 cases, 2 deaths West Feliciana : 46 cases, 0 deaths

: 46 cases, 0 deaths Pointe Coupee : 43 cases, 2 deaths

: 43 cases, 2 deaths St. Helena: 13 cases, 0 deaths

See our tracking map here.