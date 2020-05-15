GONZALES — City police and municipal offices will reopen Monday morning but with reduced hours and public access, officials said.
Gonzales officials announced the planned openings as Louisiana entered Phase 1 of stepping from the stay-at-home orders that had lasted for weeks due to the novel coronavirus.
City Hall opens its drive-thru window and front lobby to the public Monday morning but visitors to the building will be restricted to the waiting area and restroom only, city officials said in a statement.
City Hall will also have social distancing markers on the floor.
"I want to thank everyone for their patience over the last few months," Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said in the statement. "This has been a trying time for each of us, especially with new changes taking place every day."
The police station opens Monday with at least two clerks available to assist the public, police officials said.
Hours for both buildings are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 7:30 to 11:15 a.m. Friday.
The Police Department will resume issuing bartenders' licenses on Monday and Tuesday from 8 to 11 a.m. Background checks will be available from noon to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and again from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday.
Officers will also resume fingerprinting as long as applicants have their own cards provided by their employer.
Visitors are urged to wear protective equipment while visiting the station.
If anyone needs immediate police assistance, the call button outside of police station is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
All public access buildings will remain closed during Phase 1 including the Civic Center, Public Safety Center, City Room and Tee-Joe Museum. The swimming pool will also remain closed.
Green spaces, recreational spaces and the dog park remain open.
City Hall is located at 120 S. Irma Blvd, Gonzales. The police station is located at 415 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales.