Gov. John Bel Edwards this afternoon is set to address the largest increase in new coronavirus cases Louisiana has reported since August, as the state sees more evidence of a new surge in COVID-19.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,812 more coronavirus cases — and 680 new probable cases — along with 24 more deaths in its noon update, a worrying surge in Louisiana case numbers after the state had seemed to avoid the sharp increases seen across the U.S. in recent weeks.

The number of new cases represents the biggest jump since at least early August, when the state was still in the midst of a surge in cases that prompted the governor to issue a statewide mask mandate and close down bars.

Edwards, speaking Friday morning in New Orleans at a health care event, said Louisiana has "a long way to go" fighting the virus.

"We have a long way to go with COVID," Edwards said. "You’re going to see us release some numbers today that are going to be the highest numbers we’ve released in a while. We’re two weeks removed from Halloween where anecdotally I received reports that many of the restrictions and mitigation measures were not being followed."

Dr. Joe Kanter, the state's top coronavirus response official, will speak about the virus at the press briefing at the State Capitol at 3 p.m. as well.

