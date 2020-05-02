There are few secrets in the sports world, thanks to social media. That point was reaffirmed Friday night when a Monroe area post-game radio show shared a May 1 memo from LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine that was directed to administrators and coaches on Facebook.
The contents are not earth-shaking, but they do offer insight into the LHSAA’s outlook as summer looms and Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order is set to expire May 15.
One key point is that the LHSAA’s summer executive meeting has been pushed back to June 24 in the hope of having the group meet in person. That makes plenty of sense.
And so do other points. The LHSAA’s bylaws state that summer rules/practices take place once school ends, which will happen for most schools with distance learning within the next two to three weeks. The memo points out the start of the LHSAA’s summer rules can begin in Week 46 of the NFHS calendar, which would be May 17.
However, the memo states how teams and coaches return to campuses and weight rooms is complicated. It notes the LHSAA has reached out to Edwards’ office to get clarification on possible limits for gatherings.
For example — how many athletes will be allowed in a weight room at one time? Would teams with large rosters be able to meet in groups of more than 40? What social-distancing might be required?
Everyone wants to get back to work and workouts as soon as possible. Sportswriters included. As we move toward whatever a new normal might be, we must know the parameters first. We will learn more about that later.
The next Burrow?
Landry-Walker two-sport star Keytaon Thompson has left Mississippi State as a grad transfer quarterback and will head to Virginia with two years of eligibility remaining. Shades of Joe Burrow? Possibly.
Thompson was part of football and basketball title teams at LW and led the Chargin’ Indians to a Class 5A football title in 2016. Two Baton Rouge players, sophomore running back Mike Hollins of University High and incoming freshman defensive lineman Jonathan Horton of Scotlandville, are set to be on the Cavaliers’ rosters.
Job openings
- Assumption High seeks a head football coach. Anthony Paine stepped down as the Mustangs’ coach last week. The application deadline is May 21. Email principal Jessica Thibodeaux at jthibodeaux@assumptionschools.com or athletic director Syd Acosta at sacosta@assumptionschools.com for additional information.
- West Feliciana High seeks an assistant softball/assistant volleyball coach for 2020-21. Send resumes to WFHS athletic director Shelley Genre at genres@wfpsb.org.
Commitments/signings
High schools and colleges might be closed, but that hasn’t stopped the steady flow of commitments and signees. The latest list includes:
BASEBALL: Runnels’ Ricky Harrison (Birmingham-Southern), Doyle’s Brock Adams (Belhaven) and Walker’s Christian Cassels (Belhaven) have signed. Broadmoor’s Calil Bynum (Montreat College) and Walker’s Paul Howard (Nunez Community College) have committed.
BASKETBALL: Former Jehovah-Jireh player Jakobey Hitchens of Cleveland State Community College committed to Benedict College.
TRACK: Hurdler Kai Hensley of Woodlawn signed with UL. Brusly sprinter/jumper Myla Edwards (University of Mobile) and sprinter Mackenzie Jenkins (Texas Southern) also signed last week. Episcopal’s Joseph Patterson (800 and 1,600) signed with Tennessee-Martin.
VOLLEYBALL: The Dunham School’s Taylor Hurst committed to Dillard.
Prep notables
Former Denham Springs coach Ronald Dotson died last month. Dotson succeeded legendary coach Alton Leggett as boys basketball coach at DSHS. But in 37 years at the school, he also coached football, baseball and golf.
Holly Wilson, a former running back at West Jefferson, died in late March. As a junior at West Jeff in 1973, Wilson rushed for 1,238 yards and averaged 7 yards per carry for the Buccaneers who finished 10-0 in the regular season.
Wilson was named the All-City MVP by The Times-Picayune and The States-Item and was a Class 4A All-State selection. An injury his senior season cut his college career at Texas A&M short.