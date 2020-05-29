When you go back to the Baton Rouge Zoo, things might be different -- but Burreaux, the young giraffe, along with the Malayan tigers, pygmy hippos and other zoo favorites are still there.

And maybe they're hungry for visitors.

Rachel Rogers of Thibodaux, who visited the zoo on Friday with her 3-year-old son, Mason, said it seemed like some of the animals were especially attentive when she and Mason talked to them.

"A bird, a tall white bird who could talk, said 'Goodbye!' when we were walking away," Rogers said.

After closing to the public on March 17, the zoo reopened at 25 percent capacity on May 21, a week after the state entered Phase 1 of reopening certain coronavirus-caused closures.

Some places are now allowed to open at 25 percent capacity, with social distancing rules in place. That includes venues like museums, aquariums and zoos.

"We're one of the first family entertainment venues allowed to reopen," Robyn Lott, director of the zoo's marketing and public relations, said.

The zoo has turned the wide concrete walking path that loops around the zoo into a one-way street. Staff have also 12 hand sanitizing stations throughout the grounds.

The menus at the two food venues, Flamingo Cafe and Cool Critters Cafe, which always featured outdoor seating, have been simplified. Where people might be waiting in line — at the food order counters, ticket booths or gift shop — yellow tape marks off 6-foot lengths for social distancing.

To keep the Safari Post gift shop at 25 percent capacity, six customers are allowed in at one time and hand sanitizer is provided before they enter.

Several of the amenities are closed, like the train ride around the property, the playground, children's petting zoo and the otters' pool.

A first-time visitor, though, might not notice all the differences — except for the masks the employees are wearing. Simple signs pointing out the now one-way walking path through the zoo might have always been there.

At midafternoon on Friday, about 50 people in small groups of two to four, most with young children, did an excellent job social distancing, staying far away from other couples and family groups stopping to see the animals.

It was quieter than usual. Nobody was seen trying to double back on the one-way path or cut across to other sections of the zoo. Occasionally, zoo employees, wearing masks, drove through the grounds in golf carts.

While visitors are encouraged to wear masks, they're not required.

No visitor in the zoo, over an hour's time on Friday afternoon, was seen wearing a mask.

"We social distanced, we washed hands," said Sarah Saenz of Denham Springs, who had brought her two daughters, ages 3 and 5, along with friends from church.

"I think common sense is what we need right now," she said.

Animal care remained constant during the nearly nine weeks the zoo was closed to the public, Lott said.

"If you were looking for a silver lining," she said, "the keepers were able to do special enrichment with the animals, because they had more time."

The zoo keepers, for instance, were able to build special structures for the animals to play at tearing apart, and all the animals got special treats.

The keepers got to "spoil" the animals, Lott said.

She said the zoo hopes to bring back more things like birthday parties, corporate events and its Twilight Tours and Safari Nights when the state moves to Phase 2 of reopening.

While it couldn't celebrate its official 50th anniversary on March 29, the Baton Rouge Zoo will still honor the milestone by offering the admission price of 50 years ago -- 50 cents per person of any age -- on Wednesday afternoons in the month of June, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Lott said.

Renee Bailey visited the zoo on Friday with her daughter, Blaire Bailey, and her two grandchildren, Jayden, 10, and Alexis, 7.

The women said the trip through the zoo had taken only about an hour, about the half the time the family usually spends at the zoo when all the attractions, like the train, petting zoo and playground are open.

But, Renee Bailey said, "It was great. It was an opportunity to get out, get some fresh air and spend some quality time with my grandchildren."

"There's not a lot open right now," she said.