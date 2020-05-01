Baton Rouge General is now offering coronavirus antibody testing at eight additional primary care clinics across the region.
The tests can detect if someone has been previously infected by the coronavirus — even if their body overcame it without showing any symptoms.
It relies on a small blood draw and looks for the specific proteins — known as antibodies — that the immune system creates to fight off the disease.
The test cannot determine whether a person is immune to the virus, so patients should continue to practice social distancing no matter their results.
To schedule an appointment, call (225) 763-4500 or click here.
The tests are now available at the following locations:
BRGP Family Medicine – Livingston
13960 Florida Blvd.
Livingston, LA 70754
(225) 686-0158
BRGP Family Medicine - Denham Springs
1286 Del Este Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 667-3100
BRGP – Bella Family Medical
8333 Goodwood Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 272-0106
BRGP Family & Internal Medicine
5353 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 367-4558
BRGP Family Medicine – Prairieville
17520 Old Jefferson Hwy.
Prairieville, LA 70769
(225) 673-8983
BRGP Family Medicine - Port Allen
610 North Jefferson St.
Port Allen, LA 70767
(225) 267-6626
Baton Rouge Family
8595 Picardy Ave., Suite 100
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
(225) 763-4900
Heal 360
10523 North Oaks Hills Pkwy.
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
(225) 763-4427
