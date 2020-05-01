Baton Rouge General is now offering coronavirus antibody testing at eight additional primary care clinics across the region.

The tests can detect if someone has been previously infected by the coronavirus — even if their body overcame it without showing any symptoms.

It relies on a small blood draw and looks for the specific proteins — known as antibodies — that the immune system creates to fight off the disease.

The test cannot determine whether a person is immune to the virus, so patients should continue to practice social distancing no matter their results.

To schedule an appointment, call (225) 763-4500 or click here.

The tests are now available at the following locations:

BRGP Family Medicine – Livingston

13960 Florida Blvd.

Livingston, LA 70754

(225) 686-0158

BRGP Family Medicine - Denham Springs

1286 Del Este Ave.

Denham Springs, LA 70726

(225) 667-3100

BRGP – Bella Family Medical

8333 Goodwood Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

(225) 272-0106

BRGP Family & Internal Medicine

5353 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

(225) 367-4558

BRGP Family Medicine – Prairieville

17520 Old Jefferson Hwy.

Prairieville, LA 70769

(225) 673-8983

BRGP Family Medicine - Port Allen

610 North Jefferson St.

Port Allen, LA 70767

(225) 267-6626

Baton Rouge Family

8595 Picardy Ave., Suite 100

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

(225) 763-4900

Heal 360

10523 North Oaks Hills Pkwy.

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

(225) 763-4427

