The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have arrived in Baton Rouge and the vaccinations are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for Ochsner Health said.
The 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived on a truck from New Orleans around noon Tuesday, spokesman Daryl Cetnar said. The first shots of the vaccine will be given to hospital staff.
"Our team is being very deliberate and careful with handling the vaccine, and we remain on schedule to vaccinate employees this afternoon," Cetnar said in an email.
The doses are being stored in an "ultra-cold freezer" at minus 80 degrees Celsius as hospital staff prepare to begin vaccinations, Cetnar said.
Heather Maturin, the director of pharmacy for Ochsner Baton Rouge, travelled with the vaccine doses from New Orleans to Baton Rouge after they arrived in New Orleans around 9:30 this morning, she said in a video supplied by Ochsner.
Once the vaccine arrived in Baton Rouge, hospital staff scrambled to unpack the tray of doses from a large box filled with dry ice.
“We only had a very short period of time when we were moving vaccine from the shipping container to the ultra-cold freezer," Maturin said. "You don’t want to lose that temperature — and it falls very quickly — so you have only a short period of time, so we wanted to get it in there as quickly as possible.”
The entire process, from checking a temperature sensor to ensure the vaccine remained cold enough while shipping to moving the doses into the ultra-cold freezer, took just over a minute.
The vials that will be administered today were then reconstituted and moved to a refrigerator near where the vaccinations will be given to thaw, Maturin said.
Two other Baton Rouge hospitals are expected to receive shipments of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday and begin vaccinating their staff the same day.
Baton Rouge General will receive 1,400 doses of the vaccine Wednesday and begin administering them that morning, the hospital said in a release Tuesday.
Our Lady of the Lake will also receive its first shipment of 1,750 doses on Wednesday and plans to begin administering them to staff later that day, spokesman Ryan Cross said Monday.