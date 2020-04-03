Credit executive Darren Guidry began Friday like many other bankers across Louisiana and the U.S.: preparing for an onslaught of small businesses applying for a new federal lending program aimed at keeping them afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By mid-afternoon, Guidry and his team with Lafayette-based Home Bank had processed 200 applications totaling $50 million. More are on the way.
“We’re likely to end up doubling that number,” Guidry said.
Among bankers and small businesses across the state, there were high hopes that the Small Business Administration's $349 billion payroll loan program would bring much-needed relief for those slammed by coronavirus mitigation efforts. But there was also confusion about how it would work in practice.
The program, called the Paycheck Protection Program, is part of the federal government's $2.2 trillion economic stimulus plan. It will provide two-year loans of up to $10 million at a 1% annual interest rate for businesses to meet payroll and certain operating expenses, including rents, mortgages and utilities.
Though it's just one of several SBA and other federal and state government relief efforts underway or nearly so, it was the one getting the most attention as the loans can be forgiven if at least 75% is used to cover eligible payroll.
"We are getting inundated with calls and PPP is most of the calls we are getting," said Micah Vidrine, a partner at Baton Rouge accounting firm WMDDH LLC, during a webinar arranged by the Louisiana Economic Development department. "It's human nature when people feel they can get the money and that it will be forgiven."
Tatia Coco-Broussard, owner of Coco's Floor Covering in Baton Rouge, is among those who plan to apply for the payroll protection loan program.
She shut her showroom to the public as a non-essential business, but watches as big-box store competitors Home Depot and Lowe's remain open. She had to furlough eight employees after clients either postponed or canceled orders.
"I've got materials in my warehouse that I can't install because customers don't want anybody in their home," she said.
"It was hard for me to lock the doors," Coco-Broussard said. "I'm scared to pay people right now because I don't know what's going to happen; my vendors aren't getting paid," she said.
There's unused inventory sitting in her warehouse she still has to pay for.
She spent hours gathering materials to submit a paper application to the SBA for a PPP loan only to learn that she needed to file an online application.
Meanwhile, Coco-Broussard said she is still paying off an SBA loan made after the August 2016 flood hit the company, and only has $5,000 left to pay on that loan.
"I'm just so overwhelmed," she said. "I don't see how we're going to get through this."
More than 90,000 people have made new unemployment claims in Louisiana over the past two weeks as companies across the state cut staff, furloughed workers or shut down entirely due to Gov. John Bel Edwards' March 22 order that all non-essential businesses close, initially to mid-April and since extended to the end of the month.
Similar orders are taking force across the country and the SBA loan program is aimed at getting cash to companies quickly so they'll keep workers on staff, even if sales are slumping or nonexistent.
But the SBA, which is providing the loan guarantees and actually has to administer the program through commercial banks and credit unions, has had to play catch-up and write rules for banks so they could make the loans.
"We never received clear guidance (from Washington D.C. officials) on what the lenders would be required to have to participate in this program," said Michael Ricks, SBA's regional director covering Louisiana.
"As soon as we got a whiff of this program two weeks ago, we began reaching out to the lending community," Ricks added. "When we finally got our policy guidance out (on Thursday night), we were ready and have almost 60 lenders across the state are able to make these loans now."
Still, it was slow going initially on Friday as banks weren't clear to what extent they would be on the hook for loans in cases where borrowers had supplied inaccurate information about payroll to get the loans, either by mistake or fraudulently.
By early afternoon Friday, about 4,000 PPP loans had been submitted to about 400 banks nationally for a total of $1.4 billion, according to SBA data. That trickle is expected to turn into a flood in the coming few days after the SBA made clear that banks will not be liable if borrowers submit inaccurate payroll information.
B1 Bank wasn't handling applications on Friday without some answers about the program from the U.S. Treasury Department and the SBA, said Mike Nizzo, the market president for East Baton Rouge Parish. “We want to make sure the terms of the loans are very, very clear,” he said. With enough information, B1 will immediately move forward, he said. More than 650 customers in Louisiana and Texas have shown interest in participating in the loan program.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to help as many small businesses as possible,” he said.
At Neighbors Federal Credit Union in Baton Rouge, officials started the application process for loans, even though they expected new guidance on forgiveness calculations, said Eddie Vollenweider, vice president of commercial lending.
Businesses that are struggling to get through the unprecedented economic shutdown now hope the loan process will speed up.
"Most banks plan to work through the weekend so they will help their customers get in line when the application process is sorted out," said Adam Knapp, CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. "Once banks get approval from the feds that they have approved the loans, the companies will get the cash. It's not a barrier of the banks; its the federal government," he said.
One key part of the confusion is that many businesses believe they can only apply for either the new PPP loan or the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan, which can be up to $2 million for 30 years at 3.75%.
That is not the case, said Guy Williams, CEO of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust. Businesses can apply for both as long as they are careful about how they use the proceeds.
"Start with the disaster loan and you’ll get a check from government within about a week for $10,000," he said. Businesses should also apply for the PPP loan and use it just for salary, he said, "and in seven weeks apply to get it forgiven."
While there are various details about how to manage the loans that will need to be worked out down the road, Williams said it's best to keep it simple now: "Don’t add extra stress to your life."
Another concern of businesses is that the $349 billion will quickly run out and leave some businesses high and dry.
"The biggest concern is the ability to process their application before funds are no longer available," said John D’Angelo, president and chief executive officer of Investar Bank.