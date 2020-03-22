Even though the new coronavirus has brought much of the judicial system in East Baton Rouge Parish to a virtual standstill for the foreseeable future, paychecks to employees won't stop.
Officials with the 19th Judicial District Court, Baton Rouge City Court, and the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's, Public Defenders and Clerk of Court's offices said there is no talk of layoffs or furloughs at this time.
East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court Doug Welborn said his 175 employees are under an "emergency leave plan."
"We will be able to pay them according to regular emergency closure standards which are considered legal holidays pursuant to the statute," he said.
At City Court, which employs 160 people, normal court operations have been suspended until April 20.
"There's no talk of any layoffs. We're good as far as pay," said Elzie Alford Jr., City Court's clerk of court and judicial administrator.
City Court's workers are classified employees, so they must use sick leave, annual leave or comp time if they have to take off during the coronavirus crisis, he added.
The 19th JDC, located down the street from City Court, is closing until April 13, with the exception of certain emergency matters.
Ann McCrory, the 19th JDC's judicial administrator, said the state court's full-time employees — which number close to 120 — will be on emergency leave during that time period, meaning they don't have to use their own accrued leave.
McCrory also said there has been no discussion of laying off employees or furloughing them.
Mike Mitchell, the chief public defender for the East Baton Rouge Public Defenders Office, said his office has 74 employees and another 11 contract workers. The office is located in City Hall across the street from City Court.
Mitchell said some employees already are working remotely from their homes.
"Everything's OK with the public defender employees. We're not going to be furloughing anyone or laying off anyone any time soon," he said.
On a typical day, Mitchell would normally have at least two assistant public defenders in each of the 19th JDC's eight criminal courtrooms. But now the court is shut down until April 13.
"As it stands now, we're in good shape for that period of time," he said.
Mitchell, however, stressed that the court slowdown will definitely have an impact on his office's financial bottom line. The magnitude of that impact won't be known for several months, he said.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III also voiced concerns if the court shutdown lingers beyond the spring and into summer.
"We are concerned about the future of our employees," he said. "We'd like to have a fully staffed office as much as possible."
Like Mitchell's office, Moore's office depends heavily on court fees and fines, items that will decline during the court closure. It may be July before his office knows the full financial impact of the coronavirus, Moore said.
Moore currently employs 155 people, many of whom normally work in the 19th JDC. Now, many are working remotely from their homes.
Moore announced Friday that the District Attorney's Office will be closed to the general public from March 23 to April 6.
"Our office will continue to function and carry out our duties to the community," he wrote. "We will maintain a 4 person duty crew 24/7 throughout the closure for any emergencies. Prosecutors will continue to review cases of any arrestees booked into jail during this period and will be available for any necessary appearances in court."