Drawing on millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money, Louisiana is offering the state’s 1,700-plus public and private K-12 schools the chance to conduct routine but voluntary testing of students and staff for the deadly coronavirus, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Not only is the state paying for the expense of administering the tests, it is offering people $10 each time they get their noses swabbed for signs of the virus. Those who say yes could amass as much as $1,000 each over the course of 2021-22 school year.

The goal is to provide school leaders with a regular snapshot of the extent of coronavirus on their campuses so they can act more quickly to limit its spread among students and staff.

Yet, with the delta variant sending Louisiana into a fourth surge, and schools about to reopen for the fall, there are few takers.

Only 1 out of every 6 schools in the state have agreed so far to sign on. Almost all of them are part of the East Baton Rouge, Jefferson and Orleans parish school districts.

The Bogalusa and Zachary school districts are also participating. So is the state-run Special School District, which focuses on children with disabilities, as well as nine lone public and private schools.

A handful of schools and school districts, though, have opted out completely, including St. Charles and Washington parishes, as well as the Archdiocese of New Orleans. The rest, home to three quarters of the students in the state, have yet to make a final decision.

The Louisiana Department of Health has been reaching out to school leaders all summer and will continue to do so. The agency is keeping the door open so schools can join belatedly as long as funds are still available. And school leaders who are saying no now can later change their minds.

Kevin Litten, a Health Department spokesperson, said the state anticipated about 50% participation in designing the program, and he’s expecting more school districts will say yes in the coming weeks.

“The more robust the participation, the more safe our schools will be,” Litten said.

Stacey Dupre, chief of support and special projects for East Baton Rouge Parish schools, said the additional data from the routine testing will help her and other educators know more about how prevalent COVID-19 is on campuses and make better decisions.

“It could help not only our students and our staff, but our community because as you know, our students go out into the community,” Dupre said.

Ascension and Livingston parishes, with nearly 50,000 schoolchildren between the two of them, have not opted out officially. But both are taking a pass, at least for now.

“There is sufficient testing access throughout our parish at this time for anyone that has a need to test,” said Jackie Tisdell, a spokesperson for Ascension schools.

Delia Taylor, a spokesperson for Livingston schools, said, “We believe those services would be best provided and discussed between families/patients and established health care providers.

“We are making available a list of clinics in the parish upon request.”

The decision about whether to test or not comes as Louisiana has shot to the top of the nation in new COVID-19 cases, while it has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

That is true as well among its 12- to 17-year-olds, though there’s been a recent uptick. Even so, at latest count, only 21% of Louisiana children in that age range had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. That ranges from as high as 43% in Orleans Parish to as low as 3% in Cameron Parish.

By contrast, at least 14 states are reporting more than 50% of their 12- to 17-year-olds have been at least partially vaccinated.

Meanwhile, more than 750,000 children in Louisiana younger than 12 remain unvaccinated, because no vaccine has yet been approved for children that young.

In anticipation of a more normal year, schools across the state have already announced plans to loosen many of the safety measures in place last school year, including mandatory mask-wearing. The push to get rid of these restrictions has been driven in part by political pressure from parents and community members who’ve downplayed or, in some cases, rejected entirely public health information about the dangers posed by the coronavirus.

The state may end up intervening. On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he’s “seriously considering” reimposing a statewide mask mandate for Louisianans who are indoors, a mandate that would apply to schools.

While routine COVID-19 screening of the symptomatic and the asymptomatic has been rare in school settings in this country, it is common in such areas as professional sports and entertainment.

David Slaughter, chief executive officer of Orion Laboratories in Baton Rouge, said his company provided daily testing for Netflix recently when the streaming service was shooting a movie in New Orleans.

“We caught multiple, multiple people before they affected the production,” Slaughter said.

Now, Orion is one of four labs selected by the Department of Health to provide testing services, specifically for schools in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas.

“We‘ve seen that (testing) works well even before this opportunity came up, but the problem is the schools couldn’t afford to do what Netflix is doing,” Slaughter said.

Money is no longer the issue. In March, as part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress set aside $10 billion to pay for COVID-19 screening in schools. Louisiana’s portion is $140 million.

The decision to give schools incentives to do more COVID-19 screening was driven in part by favorable results from a demonstration project funded by the Rockefeller Foundation. Testing took place in 335 schools and affiliated locations during the 2020-21 school year across six sites. Participation ranged widely from just 1% in New Orleans to 68% in Los Angeles.

In a recent report, Mathematica concluded the programs that tested students the most frequently — weekly or twice a week — were “highly effective at reducing within-school COVID-19 transmission.” But schools needed a lot of outside help, including “detailed operational guidance, practical assistance, and resources to navigate logistical, regulatory, and procurement needs.”

Louisiana has used such research in developing its program. It is offering two options for schools interested in participating:

Option 1: Run your own routine testing program using rapid tests, with results available in 15 to 20 minutes. The state would pay them $30,000 per school, plus materials and training.

Option 2: Have state health-hired outside testing teams visit schools weekly to conduct the testing, using more accurate but slower PCR tests with results coming back in 12 to 24 hours. Each school would receive $14,500.

The sponsoring school district would receive an additional $40,000.

The Health Department is hoping at least 20% of the staff and students on each campus will participate, but first they have to agree. And students need the consent of their parents. It’s unclear how difficult that will prove to be.

“I’ll be curious to see the reaction of our parents and students when we talk to them about it.” said Eric Engemann, president of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School.

The private Catholic school first got word about the initiative in early July and has yet to announce that it’s participating. Engemann said he will send out information to parents soon and will talk it through with them during an Aug. 9 student orientation.

Engemann sees lots of positives and little negatives in participating.

“There’s very little reason why someone would opt out of this,” he said.

East Baton Rouge Parish schools plan to participate as well but the district is still negotiating with the state on the details. Dupre said its proposal is for elementary and middle schools using the in-house Option 1 and high schools relying on outsourced Option 2.

Since winning its contract, Orion has been hiring testers to go out to schools and has added 15,000 square feet to its Baton Rouge facility to speed up processing of tests.

“Our goal is to get results before the following school day so the school can get people before they attend school the next day,” Slaughter said.

The slow adoption pace so far, however, has Slaughter worried. The first swabs won’t occur until Aug. 23 at earliest, several days into the school year. Slaughter said the state was thinking they could roll the program out slowly, but the explosion of the delta variant has increased the urgency of getting testing underway as soon as possible.

Slaughter said his daughter’s summer camp in Baton Rouge was canceled after outbreaks among children there. He worries a similar fate awaits many schools opening this month if they’re not careful.

“If we wait two months into the school year to implement this, it may be too late,” Slaughter said. “A lot of places may be virtual.”