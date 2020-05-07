An additional four East Baton Rouge residents died from coronavirus on Wednesday and Thursday, pushing to parish total to 193 deaths.
The parish coroner's office announced the latest deaths in a press release Thursday morning.
The victims range in age from 57 to 91, three women and one man.
All had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said.
Deaths from coronavirus in the parish have now surpassed those from gun violence in all of 2019. Statewide, they've outpaced annual deaths from the flu and other illnesses.