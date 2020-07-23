Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will have a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the state's fight against coronavirus.
A spokesperson for the governor's office said Lafayette-area hospital officials and Dr. Joe Kanter, an assistant state officer with the Louisiana Department of Health, will join Edwards in speaking.
You can watch live video below.
Can't see live video below? Click here.
Louisiana became the 12th state on Thursday to report more than 100,000 total cases.
The Louisiana Dept. of Health reported 2,296 more coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths and four more hospitalizations in its daily noon update Thursday.