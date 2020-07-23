BR.governorupdate.072220. 0088 bf.jpg
Buy Now

Gov. John Bel Edwards updates the status of the state in regard to COVID-19 Tuesday July 21, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The state will remain in Phase 2 for at least another two weeks. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will have a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the state's fight against coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the governor's office said Lafayette-area hospital officials and Dr. Joe Kanter, an assistant state officer with the Louisiana Department of Health, will join Edwards in speaking.

You can watch live video below.

Can't see live video below? Click here.

Louisiana became the 12th state on Thursday to report more than 100,000 total cases.

The Louisiana Dept. of Health reported 2,296 more coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths and four more hospitalizations in its daily noon update Thursday.

Follow Kyle Whitfield on Twitter, @kyle_whitfield.​

View comments