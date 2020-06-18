The Ascension Parish Council canceled a meeting planned for Thursday night after a person in attendance at public meetings held inside the council chambers earlier this week tested positive for the novel coronavirus, parish officials said.
The person was present at meetings for Parish Council committees and the parish School Board held inside the council chambers at the Courthouse Annex in Gonzales on Monday and Tuesday, parish officials said.
Parish officials in a statement Thursday did not identify the person and their affiliation, including whether the person was a public official, government employee or member of the public.
"In an abundance of caution, the Parish Officials feel that it is in the best interests of both the public and our parish employees to postpone the meeting tonight and hold this meeting virtually on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 6 p.m.," officials said in a statement Thursday morning.
The council meeting had been scheduled for the Courthouse Annex, 828 S. Irma Blvd, Gonzales.
Parish officials cited a section of Gov. John Bel Edwards' executive order on social distancing that allows any political subdivision in the state to "further extend any non-essential deadline for a period of no longer than 30 days if deemed necessary to respond to the threat of COVID-19."
COVID-19 is the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Parish Council has been holding in-person meetings for a few weeks since the state eased social distancing restrictions. Those meetings have been held both in Gonzales and at the Parish Courthouse in Donaldsonville.
Parish officials have taken some measures to ensure social distancing in the meetings rooms. They include creating six feet of separation for audience members sitting in the meeting room pews and erecting Plexiglass barriers between each member's seat at the dais.
Parish officials have also limited the number of people allowed in the meeting spaces.
But, in several of these meetings, including the council Transportation and Utilities committee meetings held on Monday, many council members, parish officials and audience members have not worn masks or other face coverings to further limit the virus's spread indoors.
It was not clear from parish officials if access rules had required that visitors wear one but no requirement appeared to be enforced in any case.
When asked if the parish would revisit its mask procedures in light of the positive test, Martin McConnell, parish spokesman, said Thursday that all meetings will be virtual until further notice so the mask question isn't an issue at the present time.
He said the parish will address the usage of masks and face coverings whenever the parish resumes in-person meetings.
In addition to the canceled council meeting, the parish has recently taken other steps to backtrack on public access to government facilities. Parish officials announced on Monday that public access to the parish building and permits office would be closed to visitors until further notice.
The office had been closed for weeks after the virus first began to spread in the state this spring but reopened with a number of social distancing measures after Edwards' began easing his executive order.
Parish officials in a statement did not say why the office was being closed again to public access. Parish and state health officials have refused to provide any additional information.
Council meetings are broadcast live on Ascension21 on EATEL and Cox cable, and on the Parish YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/ascensionparish.
Citizens who wish to comment may send an email to comments@apgov.us up to 24 hours before the meeting. The email will be read into the official record at the meeting.
The meeting will also be open to citizens who wish to comment live by calling in. People may also call in their comments to (225) 621-8636, and enter participation code 939496. Speakers are limited to agenda items only.