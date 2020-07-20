An Angola prison guard died Saturday from coronavirus, the fourth Louisiana corrections employee to die from COVID-19, officials announced.
Master Sgt. Henry Turner of Woodville, Mississippi, had worked at the State Penitentiary at Angola for more than 24 years, DOC officials said in a news release Monday morning. He was 65.
"Turner was admired and respected by his supervisors, co-workers and inmates," officials said in a statement. He leaves behind a wife and three sons.
Two of his sons followed in Turner's footsteps, both working as corrections officers at Angola.
Turner was a member of Embrew Baptist Church in Woodville, where he served as a Sunday school teacher. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Gloster, Mississippi. He loved family and enjoyed fishing, the release said.
The coronavirus has been found throughout the state's eight prison facilities. Sixteen inmates have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Coronavirus took an early toll on the department when both the head warden and medical director of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Avoyelles Parish died within days of each other in April. Their deaths followed the loss of Lt. Timothy Gordon, who had worked as a corrections officer at Angola since 2016.
Most of the inmate deaths have also been people housed at Angola, whose population includes those serving the longest sentences, many of them older and sicker than other inmates.