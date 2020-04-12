The human toll from the coronavirus in the Baton Rouge area continued to rise, reaching 17 deaths on Sunday and 840 statewide, as the number of hospitalizations held steady in the capital region.

Health officials reported 65 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,223 in the parish.

After East Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes saw 17 newly reported deaths on Friday, the largest one-day jump since late March, the death count continued to grow but not as sharp, increasing by seven deaths to 120 across the region, state health officials and local coroners reported.

The pace of deaths has slowed in recent days across the state, and the 34 additional deaths reported Sunday was the smallest daily total since the beginning of the month, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The rate of growth in hospital-bed usage by coronavirus patients also has been slowing in recent days, a trend state leaders credit from the public's compliance with social distancing measures aimed at driving down the virus's spread.

More than half of the ventilators in the Baton Rouge region were in use Sunday and state figures noted 95 of hospitals’ 390 ICU beds were available, mirroring totals from the previous week.

Louisiana saw 17 more people hospitalized and sat at 2,084 patients overall on Sunday; 458 of them required ventilators, according to the health department.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week he was encouraged by the blunted rise of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators. It followed earlier worries that a sharp spike in cases would exceed hospital bed space and ventilators used in severe cases when patients can no longer breathe on their own.

Despite the slowdown in new hospitalizations, Edwards and other local officials cautioned people not to let up on those orders.

“There was no Easter exemption from the 10-person limit (on gatherings) because that virus isn't going to honor that," the governor said last week. “The virus is very much in control.”

State health officials on Sunday reported 840 people have died across Louisiana, including at least 49 in East Baton Rouge.

State and local leaders raised concerns the previous week after releasing data showing the virus’s death toll was starker among African Americans, who made up roughly 70% of statewide deaths.

The majority of deaths in East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes also involved people with underlying medical conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, which health officials say increases the likelihood of severe and life-threatening symptoms. Older adults are also more vulnerable to the respiratory illness.

Louisiana’s death tally was the fourth highest in the nation, despite trailing more populous states like New York, New Jersey and Michigan, according to the Worldometer counter.

State health officials said 20,595 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed throughout the state. The Baton Rouge area neared 3,000 cases, at 2,908, an increase of 5.7% from the day before.

Cases in the capital region continued to rise Sunday as the number of completed tests also went up, but the parishes haven't seen the kind of daily increases in positive cases as they did at the beginning of the month when a major backlog in testing was being cleared.

Several epidemiological experts have pointed out that, due to testing backlogs, the uneven availability of testing sites and the limited nature of the state's data, the case numbers are more reflective of the dynamics of the testing process than of a real-time measure of the virus's spread. However, the case numbers still give a sense of the virus's prevalence in the community.

As an example, 68% of the region's cases are in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Tangipahoa parishes, where 85% of the region's completed tests have been given.

The comparison isn't a perfect one because the state's completed test data counts any test given in a parish, regardless of where the patient lives.

