CONVENT — St. James Parish has "an active community spread" of the novel coronavirus and parish and hospital officials urged residents Monday to heed state and federal warnings about social distancing.
Mary Ellen Pratt, chief executive officer of St. James Parish Hospital, said the latest figures from the state — eight confirmed cases and one death in the parish — confirm the virus, also known as COVID-19, is spreading.
"The CDC considers a virus community spread if people have been affected in a certain area and some are unsure how or where they contracted the disease," Pratt said in a statement.
Before the latest figures were released Monday, the parish had one case and one death, which were both the same person, the Rev. Leon Franklin, who died Wednesday.
The St. James residents who have coronavirus are being treated in multiple parishes, parish officials said. Those at St. James Parish Hospital are in isolation. Some have been discharged but remain in quarantine.
St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne said in the statement that the spread of COVID-19 is not unexpected and the parish has been preparing for this moment and encouraging people to practice social distancing.
“Our message is the same, but the urgency of that message is not," Dufresne said. "We now know that this highly infectious disease is spreading here. Please heed this warning and that of our governor to stay home with your immediate family only.”
COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person — typically 6 feet or closer to another person — coughs or sneezes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Make no mistake, our actions today will impact our future,” Dufresne added.
For information on the virus, visit sjph.org/coronavirus-information or visit the St. James Parish Hospital Facebook Page. For parish wide COVID-19 information, visit the St. James Parish Government Facebook Page.