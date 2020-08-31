Catholics schools in Baton Rouge are opening their doors to students from 17 Catholic schools in Lake Charles and Alexandria displaced by Hurricane Laura.
The Diocese of Baton Rouge announced its plans late Monday night in an email to its principals.
“We have been contacted by some people,” explained Dan Borné, a spokesman for the diocese. “And the fact that we have been contacted suggests there are more people out there.”
According to the announcement, displaced families can enroll in Baton Rouge Catholic schools at a reduced cost.
“Instead of a registration fee, a small application processing fee may be required,” according to the diocese. “No other usual fees will be charged to displaced families. Likewise, the cost of annual tuition will not be charged, and the monthly tuition cost will be set by each school.”
Despite coronavirus restrictions on space, some Baton Rouge area schools have room for some displaced students, but those students may require a two-week quarantine with virtual learning before the student can attend on-campus classes.
The diocese encourages participants in the state’s private school voucher program, the Louisiana Scholarship Program, to see if their voucher will transfer with them.
Also, displaced families may be able to receive FEMA disaster assistance funding at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. And displaced families can apply for tuition assistance directly from the school where they are enrolled.
Interested parents are encouraged to call the school they’re interested in directly for details.