The coroner on Tuesday reported another coronavirus-related death in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 235 since the first death was reported in mid-March.
Dr. William "Beau" Clark reports a 66-year-old man was admitted to an area hospital on May 10 from his nursing home. He tested positive for COVID-19 and died on May 18.
The coroner did not specify which nursing home the patient resided.
So far, 235 East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus. Two additional deaths reported in the parish were out-of-state residents.