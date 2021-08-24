LSU students will have until Oct. 15 to show proof of full vaccination or present the paperwork to formally opt out of the inoculations, LSU System President William F. Tate IV wrote students and faculty Tuesday morning.

Those students who choose to go unvaccinated will have to regularly test for COVID infection.

The university also announced Tuesday that those attending LSU football games “will require either proof of vaccination or a recent COVID test to enter Tiger Stadium.”

"As an epidemiologist, I know that vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, and I’m grateful to everyone who has already been vaccinated for helping us move in that direction. Those who have not yet been vaccinated can do so at one of several locations on campus," Tate wrote.

Unvaccinated students will need to receive their first of two shots by Sept. 10 to meet the deadline. Students have until Sept. 10 to declare which course they'll follow, by either submitting proof of their first vaccine shot by then, or formally opting out via the student health system website.

The federal Food & Drug Administration gave full approval Monday morning of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines had been administered under an emergency approval. The Moderna vaccine is expected to receive full approval within days. Johnson & Johnson is expected to soon file for full approval by the FDA.

The LSU Board of Supervisors in June asked the Louisiana Health Department to add the COVID inoculations, upon FDA approval, to the mandatory vaccinations list for public school students. Tate, who took office in July, told legislators last week that he would follow the Board’s policy.

