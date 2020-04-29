The coronavirus community testing site at Baton Rouge General Mid City will be closed Wednesday due to the morning's severe weather.

The site will reopen on Friday, May 1. The site operates on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patients can still get tested at the community testing site at Our Lady Of the Lake's North Campus, 5439 Airline Highway. That site operates Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients must have a physician's order to be tested at either site. Physician's orders can be received at Our Lady of the Lake's North Campus.

Patients do not have to pay up front for a test.

