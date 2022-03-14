When Louisiana's COVID-19 emergency order expires on Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards will not renew it after two years of repeated extensions.
Edwards announced the decision Monday during his State of the State address to kick off the regular legislative session.
"Just because the proclamation is expiring doesn’t mean COVID is over," Edwards said. "If the circumstances call for it, I will not hesitate to declare another emergency. But God willing, we will never have to see such difficult mitigation measures in our state again."
The governor met with statewide agencies, including the Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard, before deciding to let the order expire. He said he wanted to make sure that the decision would not prompt any negative impacts with federal aid.
"I have met with the Division of Administration, GOHSEP, the Department of Health, and the Louisiana National Guard to ensure that there will be no federal aid repercussions or other adverse consequences from not renewing the proclamation."
Most states implemented emergency declarations at the start of the COVID pandemic. They allow state leaders to issue stay-at-home orders, require masks and close schools. They also are required for some federal aid processes.
Republican lawmakers in Louisiana unsuccessfully failed to overturn the governor's emergency disaster declaration months ago.
Two years ago, Louisiana confirmed its first case of COVID-19 minutes before Edwards gave his State of the State speech. In total, 887,150 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
One year ago, the state recorded its first confirmed COVID death. As of today, there have been 14,457 confirmed COVID deaths in Louisiana, according to the Department of Health.
Read the governor's full speech regarding the emergency order below.
Mr. Speaker, Mr. President, members of the Legislature and my fellow Louisianans.
It is an honor to be back in this chamber after delivering last year’s speech offsite due to COVID.
We’ve been through a lot over these past two years, navigating the pandemic and multiple natural disasters. I’ve always been one to count my blessings, but now I cherish the time spent with loved ones even more– especially my children – Samantha Bel, Sarah Ellen, and John Miller. My beautiful wife and the best friend, Donna.
Like me, I know that many of you have sacrificed seeing loved ones in order to keep them safe. And unfortunately, we’ve all lost people dear to us because of COVID-19. We’ve lost people who should be in this room with us now.
It was exactly two years ago today that we marked the first death from COVID-19 in Louisiana. Since then, over 16,800 Louisianans have died, and more than 1.2 million cases have been confirmed.
But a lot has changed. We have safe and effective vaccines that are saving countless lives. We have better therapeutic treatments. High-quality masks are now a practical option for families.
Cases and hospitalizations have been steadily dropping since we emerged from the Omicron fueled surge this winter.
Parades rolled again this Mardi Gras. If that’s not a Louisiana breeze of hope, I don’t know what is.
On March 11, 2020 I signed a public health emergency for COVID-19. And while it changed to reflect the ebb and flow of the pandemic, it has remained in effect since then. This Wednesday, the order expires. And after 24 months, I will not be renewing it.
This decision was certainly not made lightly. I have met with the Division of Administration, GOHSEP, the Department of Health, and the Louisiana National Guard to ensure that there will be no federal aid repercussions or other adverse consequences from not renewing the proclamation.
Just because the proclamation is expiring doesn’t mean COVID is over. If the circumstances call for it, I will not hesitate to declare another emergency. But God willing, we will never have to see such difficult mitigation measures in our state again.
I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that we are in a much better place today than we were two years ago.
That is in large part due to healthcare heroes around the state and the stalwart team at the Louisiana Department of Health, including State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter and Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips. They may be weary, but they have not wavered in their efforts to save lives.
We are ALSO in a much better place today than we were six years ago. At my first state of the state, I had just inherited a billion-dollar budget deficit to close out that fiscal year, and a two-billion-dollar deficit for the year that started July 1, 2016.