Capital Area Human Services, the region's largest government-funded provider of mental health and addiction treatment, announced Thursday its decision to suspend most walk-in services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Scheduled injections are the only walk-in service that will remain available, the agency said in a press release Thursday evening.
"As a protection for our clients, the staff and the community, we have taken these safety measures," interim Executive Director Jan Laughinghouse said in the statement. "Our professional and clinical staff will conduct appointments by phone and tele-therapy."
CAHS provides mental health, addiction recovery and developmental disabilities services to clients in the parishes of Ascension, East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Iberville and Pointe Coupee.
Officials didn't say how long the changes are anticipated to remain in effect.