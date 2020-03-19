Jan Laughinghouse, Ph.D, director of addiction services at Capital Area Human Services, talks about the new program at a press conference to introduce its new Opioid Mobile Outreach Team and unveil a repurposed ambulance that will be sent to "hot spots" where opioid use and ODs are known to be high Monday Feb. 3, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Laughinghouse will become the interim executive director of CAHS on March 1, 2020.