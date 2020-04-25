An additional 372 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana, including 23 new confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to health officials' noon update Saturday.
The state's total is now at 26,512.
The state's death total is now at 1,644 after 43 more deaths were reported.
Across Louisiana, 14,927 coronavirus patients are presumed to have recovered. This is the second day the state has released an updated number on presumed recovered patients.
That number is based on data through Wednesday.
According to LHD spokesperson Aly Neel, a person is presumed recovered if...
1) it has been more than 14 days since a patient tested positive and isn't in a hospital or isn't dead (when hospital status is known)
OR
2) it has been more than 21 days since a patient tested positive and isn't dead (when hospital status is unknown).
See totals for other regional parishes:
- Ascension: 557 cases, 35 deaths
- Assumption: 172 cases, 3 deaths
- East Feliciana: 107 cases, 11 deaths
- Iberville: 433 cases, 26 deaths
- Livingston: 177 cases, 11 deaths
- Point Coupee: 89 cases, 11 deaths
- St. Helena: 27 cases, 1 death
- St. James: 237 cases, 18 deaths
- West Baton Rouge: 92 cases, 15 deaths
- West Feliciana: 97 cases, 3 deaths
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
As of Saturday, in East Baton Rouge there have been 425 tests conducted by the state and 7,415 commercial tests.
See our coronavirus tracking map here.