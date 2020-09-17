A debate about whether a popular charter school in Baton Rouge can adopt higher standards for promoting its students to the next grade is being put off a month so East Baton Rouge Parish school leaders can seek a legal opinion from the state Attorney General.

The parish School Board voted 5-4 Thursday to seek the legal opinion.

Board member Connie Bernard asked for the delay to try to get clarity about whether BASIS Baton Rouge’s contract, which contemplates its ability to set its own promotional standards, complies with state law which says charter schools like BASIS don’t have that authority.

BASIS, which opened its doors in Baton Rouge in 2018, is the first charter school sponsored by the school system — what’s known as a Type 1 charter — to seek its own pupil progression plan.

Bernard said the board can ask for the opinion to come back in a month’s time, so it won’t take long.

“This is uncharted territory for us,” Bernard said.

Board member Dadrius Lanus urged the board to go ahead and vote on the plan because it’s possible the opinion “comes back and we still vote the same way."

Here how is the vote on seeking the legal opinion went:

Yes: Connie Bernard, Dawn Collins, Tramelle Howard, Evelyn Ware-Jackson and David Tatman.

No: Mark Bellue, Dadrius Lanus, Jill Dyason and Mike Gaudet

The lengthy debate Thursday also turned on the question of whether schools like BASIS Baton Rouge, as well as selective magnet schools, provide academic opportunities to minority and low socioeconomic students or if those schools serve to exclude these students.

The most controversial part of the proposed BASIS plan calls for students, starting in sixth grade, to pass an in-house high-stakes test to advance to the next grade.

Arizona-based BASIS, which has several high schools that each year make national best-of lists for their academics, opened its first school in Louisiana in 2018. Located next to Woman’s Hospital, its corporate sponsor, BASIS Baton Rouge quickly became popular and now has about 700 students in grades K-6. High demand led the School Board in May 2019 to agree to allow BASIS to open another school in Baton Rouge, likely in fall 2021.

On Thursday, BASIS sent a team of top leaders to press the board to approve the pupil progression plan.

Aaron Kindel, the chief executive office of BASIS.ed, did most of the speaking. That’s the arm of the organization that designs its curriculum and develops the comprehensive exam that BASIS administers in its school.

Kindel said the school teaches to a higher standard from the beginning, and it gets more difficult to catch students up as they age, especially from sixth grade on up.

“The distance above state standards grows and grows as students advance,” he said.

Kindel said failing to approve its proposed pupil progression plan would make it hard for BASIS Baton Rouge to match the performance of its sister schools in other states.

If the proposal is rejected, Kindel said, “in the short time, we’re not delivering on what we promised."

Board member Collins responded: “No one is trying to make you dumb down anything. … It’s really a question of whether you are using it as a way to weed out students.”

Board member Howard had similar things to say.

“The bottom line to deliver this model I don’t think it is necessary to have a separate pupil progression plan,” Howard said.

Several parents spoke about how much they love the school.

Tara Rheubottom, whose daughter is in sixth grade at BASIS, said her daughter was in a private school before BASIS and was told she was a year behind.

“She’s taking pre-algebra now, which is amazing to me,” Rheubottom said.

Fawn Thais said BASIS is far from the only school that has kids take standardized tests.

“Why do we need this comprehensive test if we feel like the teachers are competent? We could say the same about the LEAP test,” Thais said.

Collins said she’s against LEAP testing as it’s used in Louisiana and doesn’t think more testing is good.

“Your children have to deal with LEAP and BASIS testing,” she said.

Dyason, who represents that part of Baton Rouge, said the charter school has done what it promised to.

“With the progress they are having, this seems like a very earned autonomy,” she said.