The Baton Rouge area has long grappled with a shortage of mental health services, and that need is becoming even more acute during the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in even fewer treatment options especially for people who test positive.
But those are often the patients whose mental health is most fragile, said Julie Blanchard, director of behavioral health services at Baton Rouge General.
That's why the hospital has opened a specialized unit for coronavirus patients who need psychiatric stabilization treatment. Hospital officials announced the opening Thursday, saying the unit has 32 beds available for people who are medically stable — recovering from coronavirus, experiencing mild symptoms or even asymptomatic with positive test results.
"Right now COVID positive psych patients are very limited in the treatment they can get," Blanchard said. "This is uncharted territory."
She said the most important benefit for people admitted to the new unit is that they'll have access to the full range of treatment options offered to non-coronavirus patients, instead of being confined to an emergency room bed or receiving limited contact with providers since most psychiatric treatment centers won't accept people who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Having the freedom to leave their rooms and move around can make all the difference for some patients, she said. That means they have contact with hospital staff and other patients, including during group therapy sessions and activities.
The unit has received about 10 patients since it opened Tuesday, hospital officials said.
"Working on the front lines of this pandemic, Baton Rouge General recognized a need and is uniquely qualified to provide the care needed," said Dr. Venugopal Vatsavayi, medical director of behavioral health services. "We know this is a stressful time for all our patients and their families, and we want to assure them that their loved one is safe and in great hands."
Blanchard said mental health issues could become especially acute for people who have been hospitalized with a serious case of coronavirus and are starting to recover.
"They're in the hospital alone, away from their family," she said. "Especially when you're very sick and seeing this disease all over the news, there's a huge fear component that creates a lot of anxiety. … Now imagine you have an underlying psychiatric diagnosis."
Officials said the new unit is open to adults with a coronavirus diagnosis and symptoms that are considered stable.
The doctors, nurses and other staff members working there are taking all possible precautions to protect themselves against contracting the virus, including wearing full personal protective equipment during all patient interactions.
Blanchard said the appearance of all that gear can be alarming for someone experiencing a mental health crisis. So all staff members are carrying printed photos of their smiling faces free of PPE — to show patients what they look like underneath.
The unit will likely remain open in the future even after the coronavirus crisis has subsided, adding to the hospital's existing inpatient psychiatric treatment options, Blanchard said. That would mean dozens more mental health beds in the Baton Rouge area.
Blanchard said plans for more beds had been under discussion when the pandemic started, which prompted officials to fast-track the opening and serve coronavirus patients for the foreseeable future.
"This is a population that's frequently underserved to begin with," she said. "We saw the need. It was just the right thing to do."